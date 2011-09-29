JAKARTA, Sept 29 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN INDONESIA

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to meet representative of Unilever, 1400 (0700 GMT)

* Stocks ended a three-day rally on Wednesday on anxiety over a looming German vote to strengthen the fund set up to help the euro zone combat its debt crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index rose 1.13 percent on Wednesday as investors looked for value stocks ahead of the upcoming reporting season. State-owned lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia and vehicle distributor Astra International led the turnovers.

* Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower on Wednesday as stiff declines in energy and metals prices underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and Europe's raging debt crisis.

* U.S. crude futures extended losses on Wednesday as concerns on whether Greece would get more eurozone aid and a large increase in domestic crude inventories shifted investor sentiment to risk aversion.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in other edible oils and investor worries about the ability of European leaders to tackle a debt crisis threatening the global financial system. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1151.06 -2.07 -24.32 USD/JPY 76.45 -0.10 -0.08 US 10YR 1.97 -0.89 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1598.89 -0.56 -9.01 US CRUDE CLc1 80.21 -1.23 -1.00 DOW JONES 11010.90 -1.61 -179.79 ASIA ADRS 113.86 -1.47 -1.70 FTSE 100 5217.63 -1.44 -76.42 --------------------------------------------------------------

Insurance firms, banks not to sell bonds

Officials in Bangkok to discuss rice issue

Govt sees 2011 deficit below 2 pct of GDP

Golden Energy eyes up to $550mln in Nov IPO

New palm expansion forestry rule delayed

SMART to resume business with Unilever

