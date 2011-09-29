(Adds digest)

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to meet representative of Unilever, 1400 (0700 GMT)

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT TO BUILD 550-KM RAILWAY TRACK IN BALI The government plans to develop a 550-kilometer railway track in Bali under public private partnership scheme, said Sumaryanto Wadayatin, deputy state-owned enterprises minister. The project is expected to be started in the next 2 or 3 years as currently the government is working on its feasibility study. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

- CEMENT DEMAND EXPECTED TO GROW BY 13 PCT IN 2011 - ASSOC The Indonesia's Cement Association sees cement demand in 2011 is expected to reach 43 million tonnes, up 13 percent from last year's sales of 40.6 million tonnes, driven mostly by demand from infrastructure and property sectors, said the chairman Urip Trimuryono. Demand in the second half of this year is forecasted to reach 22 million tonnes, down from the previous first half of 22.49 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- TIN FIRMS TO LAUNCH EXCHANGE JAKARTA TIN MARKET - ASSOC The Indonesian Tin Industry Association says it members would establish the Jakarta Tin Market (JTM) as the sole market for Indonesian tin products, said the association's deputy chairman Rudy Irawan. The initiative will be led by state-owned firm Timah as the largest tin producer n the country. (Jakarta Post p. 13)

- SINGAPORE MAY GET 100 MMSCFD GAS FROM GAJAH BARU FIELD Indonesia's energy regulator BP Migas says Singapore might get 100 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscgd) gas from Gajah Baru field in the Natuna sea, operated by Premier Oil Natuna , said chairman Raden Priyono. He added that supply for Singapore would not be reduced and there would be no change in prices. (Jakarta Post p.13)

- BORNEO LUMBUNG SEES 2011 COKING COAL OUTPUT AT 3.6 MLN TONNES Coal miner Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal reported coking coal output from January to August have reached 2 million tonnes and expects to increase up to 3.6 million tonnes by end of 2011, said Geroad Jusuf, the company's director. (Kontan p.4)

- FLOUR IMPORTS TO INCREASE 4 PCT IN 2011 - ASSOC The Indonesian Flour Manufacturers Association sees flour imports would increase 4 percent this year to five million tonnes on growing demand by the country's processed food business, said the association's executive director Ratna Sari Loppies. Flour imports are expected to reach five million tonnes this year.

- POLICE RECEIVED WARNING OF SOLO'S BOMBING, FAILED TO RESPOND APPROPRIATELY The Indonesia's National Police acknowledged to receive advance warning of an attack against a church at Central Java that was hit by a suicide bomber last Sunday, but failed to respond to it appropriately, said National Police Chief Gen. Timur Pradopo who promised a thorough probe into the lapse. (Jakarta Globe p. A3)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Stocks ended a three-day rally on Wednesday on anxiety over a looming German vote to strengthen the fund set up to help the euro zone combat its debt crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index rose 1.13 percent on Wednesday as investors looked for value stocks ahead of the upcoming reporting season. State-owned lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia and vehicle distributor Astra International led the turnovers.

* Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower on Wednesday as stiff declines in energy and metals prices underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and Europe's raging debt crisis.

* U.S. crude futures extended losses on Wednesday as concerns on whether Greece would get more eurozone aid and a large increase in domestic crude inventories shifted investor sentiment to risk aversion.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in other edible oils and investor worries about the ability of European leaders to tackle a debt crisis threatening the global financial system. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1151.06 -2.07 -24.32 USD/JPY 76.45 -0.10 -0.08 US 10YR 1.97 -0.89 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1598.89 -0.56 -9.01 US CRUDE CLc1 80.21 -1.23 -1.00 DOW JONES 11010.90 -1.61 -179.79 ASIA ADRS 113.86 -1.47 -1.70 FTSE 100 5217.63 -1.44 -76.42 --------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

($1 = 8,890 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)