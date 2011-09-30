JAKARTA, Sept 30 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- BCA FINANCE SEES 2012 NEW FINANCING AT 6 TRLN RPH Car financing firm BCA Finance , a unit of lender Bank Central Asia (BCA) expects to disburse 6 trillion rupiah next year to finance purchases of 70,000 cars, said deputy director K.A. Wibowo. The firm plans to open 12 new branches outside Java to meet the target by next year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.4)

- PERTAMINA EP AIMS 100 BOEPD FROM SUSPENDED WELLS A subsidiary of state-controlled oil and gas firm Pertamina, Pertamina EP, expects to be able to produce up to 100 barrels oil equivalent per day oil and gas from suspended wells scattered across working areas in Indonesia, said firm president director Syamsu Alam. The firm is targeting this year output at 126,000 bpd and 134,000 bpd in 2012. (Jakarta Post p.14)

- UNILEVER TO BUILD PALM OIL PROCESSING PLANT WORTH 1.1 TRLN RPH Indonesia-based consumer goods company Unilever (UNc.AS) plans to develop a palm-oil processing plant in Semangke, North Sumatera with total investment of 1.1 trillion rupiah, said Gita Wirjawan, head of investment coordinating board. The firm will spend $800 million on capital expenditure in three years from 2010 until 2012 that will be used for expansion and boost production capacity. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i2 & Investor Daily p.14)

- RAMAYANA SEES 2012 SALES RISE 20 PCT Retail firm Ramayana Lestari Sentosa expects 2012 sales rise 20 percent to 8.22 trillion rupiah from its 2011 target of 6.85 trillion rupiah, said Setyadi Surya, the company's director, adding that sales from January to August have reached 4.88 trillion rupiah. (Kontan p.4)

- INDONESIA AGREED 45 TRILLION ELECTRICITY SUBSISDIES IN 2012 Indonesian government and parliament agreed to allocate 45 trillion rupiah for electricity subsidies in 2012 but has yet to agree government plans to hike electricity tariffs by 10 percent from April 2012, said parliament member Achmad Rilyadi. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)

- PRESIDENT YUDHOYONO PICKS FOUR NAMES FOR BI DEPUTY GOVERNORS Indonesia's parliament has received a formal letter from President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to conduct a fit and proper test for four candidates for two positions of deputy governor at Bank Indonesia, said finance commission vice chairman Harry Azhar Aziz. The candidates comprise incumbent deputy governor Muliaman Hadad, central bank directors Perry Warjiyo and Ronald Waas, and vice president of state-owned lender Bank MAndiri Riswinandi. (Jakarta Post p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* World stocks and the euro rose in a choppy session on Thursday on upbeat U.S. economic news and German approval of a stronger bailout fund to counter the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index rose 0.68 percent on Thursday although uncertainty remainde over the euro zone's debt problems.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks mostly rose in a volatile session on Thursday as stronger-than-expected economic data and German approval of a beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund relieved two of the worst fears hanging over the marke.

* Brent and U.S. crude rose on Thursday, following a rebound in broader markets after Germany's lower house approved new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund and U.S. economic data was stronger than forecast.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, touching their lowest in almost a year as uncertainty lingered over the global economy and the ability of euro zone leaders to prevent another financial crisis. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1160.4 0.81% 9.340 USD/JPY 76.72 -0.12% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9936 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1623.94 0.61% 9.890 US CRUDE CLc1 82.95 0.99% 0.840 DOW JONES 11153.98 1.30% 143.08 ASIA ADRS 115.30 1.26% 1.44 -------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 8,855 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)