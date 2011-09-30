JAKARTA, Sept 30 Following is a list of events
PRESS DIGEST
- BCA FINANCE SEES 2012 NEW FINANCING AT 6 TRLN RPH
Car financing firm BCA Finance , a unit of lender Bank
Central Asia (BCA) expects to disburse 6 trillion rupiah next
year to finance purchases of 70,000 cars, said deputy director
K.A. Wibowo. The firm plans to open 12 new branches outside Java
to meet the target by next year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.4)
- PERTAMINA EP AIMS 100 BOEPD FROM SUSPENDED WELLS
A subsidiary of state-controlled oil and gas firm Pertamina,
Pertamina EP, expects to be able to produce up to 100 barrels
oil equivalent per day oil and gas from suspended wells
scattered across working areas in Indonesia, said firm president
director Syamsu Alam. The firm is targeting this year output at
126,000 bpd and 134,000 bpd in 2012. (Jakarta Post p.14)
- UNILEVER TO BUILD PALM OIL PROCESSING PLANT WORTH 1.1 TRLN
RPH
Indonesia-based consumer goods company Unilever
(UNc.AS) plans to develop a palm-oil processing plant in
Semangke, North Sumatera with total investment of 1.1 trillion
rupiah, said Gita Wirjawan, head of investment coordinating
board. The firm will spend $800 million on capital expenditure
in three years from 2010 until 2012 that will be used for
expansion and boost production capacity. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i2
& Investor Daily p.14)
- RAMAYANA SEES 2012 SALES RISE 20 PCT
Retail firm Ramayana Lestari Sentosa expects 2012
sales rise 20 percent to 8.22 trillion rupiah from its 2011
target of 6.85 trillion rupiah, said Setyadi Surya, the
company's director, adding that sales from January to August
have reached 4.88 trillion rupiah. (Kontan p.4)
- INDONESIA AGREED 45 TRILLION ELECTRICITY SUBSISDIES IN
2012
Indonesian government and parliament agreed to allocate 45
trillion rupiah for electricity subsidies in 2012 but has yet to
agree government plans to hike electricity tariffs by 10 percent
from April 2012, said parliament member Achmad Rilyadi. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.9)
- PRESIDENT YUDHOYONO PICKS FOUR NAMES FOR BI DEPUTY
GOVERNORS
Indonesia's parliament has received a formal letter from
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to conduct a fit and proper
test for four candidates for two positions of deputy governor at
Bank Indonesia, said finance commission vice chairman Harry
Azhar Aziz. The candidates comprise incumbent deputy governor
Muliaman Hadad, central bank directors Perry Warjiyo and Ronald
Waas, and vice president of state-owned lender Bank MAndiri
Riswinandi. (Jakarta Post p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* World stocks and the euro rose in a choppy session on
Thursday on upbeat U.S. economic news and German approval of a
stronger bailout fund to counter the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Indonesia's main stock index rose 0.68 percent on
Thursday although uncertainty remainde over the euro zone's debt
problems.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* U.S. stocks mostly rose in a volatile session on Thursday
as stronger-than-expected economic data and German approval of a
beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund relieved two of the worst fears
hanging over the marke.
* Brent and U.S. crude rose on Thursday, following a rebound
in broader markets after Germany's lower house approved new
powers for the euro zone's crisis fund and U.S. economic data
was stronger than forecast.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, touching
their lowest in almost a year as uncertainty lingered over the
global economy and the ability of euro zone leaders to prevent
another financial crisis.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1160.4 0.81% 9.340
USD/JPY 76.72 -0.12% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9936 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1623.94 0.61% 9.890
US CRUDE CLc1 82.95 0.99% 0.840
DOW JONES 11153.98 1.30% 143.08
ASIA ADRS 115.30 1.26% 1.44
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 8,855 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)