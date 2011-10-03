(Adds press digest)
JAKARTA Oct 3 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- BII TO ISSUE 2 TRLN RPH SUBDEBT
Lender Bank International Indonesia plans to issue
subordinated bonds, worth between 1.5-2 trillion rupiah, in
December on hope that global economy would recover, said Stephen
Liestyo, the bank's director, adding that it would use the
proceeds to boost capital. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5 & Kontan p.12)
- GOVT SAYS 24 FIRMS EYE JAKARTA INNER CITY TOLL ROAD
PROJECT WORTH 40 TRLN RPH
Twenty four companies plans to participate in
prequalification bidding for a 67.74-kilometer Jakarta inner
city toll road project worth of 40.02 trillion rupiah, said
Ahmad Ghani Gazali, head of toll road regulatory agency. The
government will pick three winning bidders to work on the
project likely in the next three months (Bisnis Indonesia p.8 &
Investor Daily p.6)
- JAN-SEPT CPO DOWNSTREAM INVESTMENT REACHS 20.06 TRLN RPH
Investment in crude palm oil (CPO) downstream industries
from January to September have reached around 20.06 trillion
rupiah, said industry minister MS Hidayat. Investments in the
sector are led by seven companies, including Sinar Mas group at
2.3 trillion rupiah, Musim Mas group at 2 trillion rupiah,
Wilmar Group at $900 million, Permata Hijau group at 2 trillion
rupiah. (Investor Daily p.8 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)
ANTAM TO RAISE STAKE IN WEDA BAY SMELTER
State-owned mining firm PT Aneka Tambang aims to
increase its shares in nickel smelter up to 40 percent in Weda
Bay, President Director Alwinsyah Lubis said. Weda Bay smelter
construction costs about $6 billion. (Bisnis Indonesia, p.9)
- MITRA INTERNATIONAL TO EXPAND INTO CEMENT, CPO
Transportation and energy firm PT Mitra International
Resources plans to expand into cement and crude palm
oil (CPO) businesses, said Inu Dewanto, the company's director,
adding that cement business is expected to start in the next
three years but it will take longer time to start operation its
CPO business. (Kontan p.3)
- TRINERGY TO SPEND $1 BLN ON GEOTHERMAL POWER PROJECT
Energy firm Trinergy plans to develop geothermal power plant
in Baturaden, Central Java with total investment of up to $1
billion, said CEO Herman Afifi Kusomo, adding that it will sell
the electricity to state utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara
(PLN) at a price of 9.47 US cent per kWh. (Kontan p.14)
- PROPOSED COAL TAX SEEN GIVING LIFT TO STATE COFFERS
The government plans to add an export duty to coal that
would boost state revenue, while also helping secure the
domestic supply, according to Supriatna, the executive director
of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association. (Jakarta Globe b.1)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian stocks and the euro fell on Monday on deepening
concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis will dampen global
growth, while gold gained as investors shunned risk assets and
looked for a safe haven.
* Indonesia's main stock index added 0.3 percent on
Friday, as Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed, with some
pulling back from early gains at the end of the worst quarter
since October-December 2008.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* U.S. stocks ended their worst quarter since the depths of
the 2008 credit crisis, crippled by Europe's debt debacle, a
U.S. credit downgrade and a sputtering global economy.
* Oil fell more than a dollar on Monday on growing fears the
euro debt crisis may spread to other parts of the region and
dampen global oil demand.
* Malaysian palm oil edged slightly higher on Friday,
supported by expectations of higher demand for edible oils ahead
of an Indian festival, with gains capped by lingering worries
over the euro zone debt crisis.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1131.42 -2.5% -28.980
USD/JPY 77.18 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9172 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1630.41 0.46% 7.460
US CRUDE CLc1 78.51 -0.87% -0.690
DOW JONES 10913.38 -2.16% -240.60
ASIA ADRS 112.05 -2.82% -3.25
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on
Indonesia arrests key suspect in suicide attacks
No survivors from plane crash on Sumatra
INTERVIEW-World coffee body's chief targets emerging
consumers
Europe coffee: Lack of Indonesian sales offers
COLUMN-Tin needs long-term investment: ITRI
ICO sees tight global coffee market in 2011/12
Indonesia's Musim Mas to invest $860m in palm downstream
Indonesia c.bank buys 395 bln rph of govt bonds
Indonesian industrial park firms thrive on FDI boom
Indonesia's Bulog says no renegotiation on Thai rice deal
PREVIEW-Indonesia Sept inflation seen steady at 4.8 pct y/y
Unilever to invest $750 mln in Indonesia
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's cup of cocoa woes could cheer world
market
PREVIEW-Indonesia, India may explore palm oil, rice pact
($1 = 8790.000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Michael Taylor, Karima Anjani and Rin Hindryati)