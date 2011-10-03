(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Oct 3 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- BII TO ISSUE 2 TRLN RPH SUBDEBT

Lender Bank International Indonesia plans to issue subordinated bonds, worth between 1.5-2 trillion rupiah, in December on hope that global economy would recover, said Stephen Liestyo, the bank's director, adding that it would use the proceeds to boost capital. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5 & Kontan p.12)

- GOVT SAYS 24 FIRMS EYE JAKARTA INNER CITY TOLL ROAD PROJECT WORTH 40 TRLN RPH

Twenty four companies plans to participate in prequalification bidding for a 67.74-kilometer Jakarta inner city toll road project worth of 40.02 trillion rupiah, said Ahmad Ghani Gazali, head of toll road regulatory agency. The government will pick three winning bidders to work on the project likely in the next three months (Bisnis Indonesia p.8 & Investor Daily p.6)

- JAN-SEPT CPO DOWNSTREAM INVESTMENT REACHS 20.06 TRLN RPH

Investment in crude palm oil (CPO) downstream industries from January to September have reached around 20.06 trillion rupiah, said industry minister MS Hidayat. Investments in the sector are led by seven companies, including Sinar Mas group at 2.3 trillion rupiah, Musim Mas group at 2 trillion rupiah, Wilmar Group at $900 million, Permata Hijau group at 2 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.8 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

ANTAM TO RAISE STAKE IN WEDA BAY SMELTER

State-owned mining firm PT Aneka Tambang aims to increase its shares in nickel smelter up to 40 percent in Weda Bay, President Director Alwinsyah Lubis said. Weda Bay smelter construction costs about $6 billion. (Bisnis Indonesia, p.9)

- MITRA INTERNATIONAL TO EXPAND INTO CEMENT, CPO

Transportation and energy firm PT Mitra International Resources plans to expand into cement and crude palm oil (CPO) businesses, said Inu Dewanto, the company's director, adding that cement business is expected to start in the next three years but it will take longer time to start operation its CPO business. (Kontan p.3)

- TRINERGY TO SPEND $1 BLN ON GEOTHERMAL POWER PROJECT

Energy firm Trinergy plans to develop geothermal power plant in Baturaden, Central Java with total investment of up to $1 billion, said CEO Herman Afifi Kusomo, adding that it will sell the electricity to state utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) at a price of 9.47 US cent per kWh. (Kontan p.14)

- PROPOSED COAL TAX SEEN GIVING LIFT TO STATE COFFERS

The government plans to add an export duty to coal that would boost state revenue, while also helping secure the domestic supply, according to Supriatna, the executive director of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association. (Jakarta Globe b.1)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks and the euro fell on Monday on deepening concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis will dampen global growth, while gold gained as investors shunned risk assets and looked for a safe haven.

* Indonesia's main stock index added 0.3 percent on Friday, as Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed, with some pulling back from early gains at the end of the worst quarter since October-December 2008.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>

* U.S. stocks ended their worst quarter since the depths of the 2008 credit crisis, crippled by Europe's debt debacle, a U.S. credit downgrade and a sputtering global economy.

* Oil fell more than a dollar on Monday on growing fears the euro debt crisis may spread to other parts of the region and dampen global oil demand.

* Malaysian palm oil edged slightly higher on Friday, supported by expectations of higher demand for edible oils ahead of an Indian festival, with gains capped by lingering worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1131.42 -2.5% -28.980 USD/JPY 77.18 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9172 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1630.41 0.46% 7.460 US CRUDE CLc1 78.51 -0.87% -0.690 DOW JONES 10913.38 -2.16% -240.60 ASIA ADRS 112.05 -2.82% -3.25 -------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 8790.000 rupiah) (Reporting by Michael Taylor, Karima Anjani and Rin Hindryati)