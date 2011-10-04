(Adds press digest)
PRESS DIGEST
- JAN-AUGUST TOTAL EXPORT REACH $134.85 BLN
Indonesia's Statistics Agency reported that total exports
from January to August rose 37 percent to $134.85 billion from
$98.73 at the same period a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1
& Kontan p.2)
- STATE INSURERS READY TO BUY GOVT BONDS UP TO 70 TRLN RPH
State-owned insurance firms say they are ready to buy
government bonds worth up to 70 trillion rupiah at anytime, if
the government asks, with the aim of stabilizing the value of
the bonds, said Parikesit Suprapto deputy state-owned
enterprises minister. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3 & Investor Daily
p.20)
- SMF TO ISSUE 2 TRLN RPH IN BONDS
State-owned housing finance company Sarana Multigriya
Financial plans to issue 2 trillion rupiah worth of bonds in the
second half of 2012, said CEO Erica Soeroto. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.6)
- CHANDRA ASRI GETS $465 MLN LOAN
Petrochemical firm Chandra Asri Petrochemical has
secured a $465 million of working capital loans from seven banks
that include DBS Bank as collateral agent, Standard Chartered
Bank, BCA, HSBC, Bank Danamon, ANZ and BNI, said Suryandi, the
company's corporate secretary and investor relations director on
a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily
p.13)
- INDOCEMENT TO BUILD TWO FACTORIES
Cement producer Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa will
start developing two factories worth between $300-$350 million
with annual capacity of 2-2.5 million tonnes by end of this
year, said Sahat Panggabean, the company's corporate secretary.
He added that the two factories are expected to be completed in
2016 and 2017 and it sees production capacity will boost to
reach 22-24 million tonnes from current 18.6 million tonnes.
(Kontan p.3)
- JAN-AUGUST MANUFACTURING EXPORTS REACH $81.9 BLN
Indonesia's manufacturing exports from January to August
reached $81.9 billion, up 34 percent compared with $61.32
billion in the same period a year earlier, said Mahendra
Siregar, deputy trade minister. (Investor Daily p.8)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* World stocks fell to a two-year low and the euro tumbled
to its weakest level against the yen in more than a decade on
Monday as growing expectation of a Greek default increased fears
of another global recession.
* Indonesia's main stock index shed more than 5
percent on Monday, leading the rest of Southeast Asia lower as
commodity-related shares were hit by fears about the global
economy as the euro zone debt crisis dragged on.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500
falling to a 13-month low, as investors dumped bank shares on
fears that Greece's worsening financial crisis could bring down
a large European lender.
* Brent crude oil tumbled more than a dollar on Tuesday,
driven lower by fears over Greece's debt crisis and a rising
dollar.
* Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled to one-year lows on
Monday on concerns that the euro zone's deepening debt crisis
will stall global economic growth and commodity demand.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,099.23 -2.85% -32.190
USD/JPY 76.59 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,665.59 0.55% 9.190
US CRUDE CLc1 $76.30 -1.69% -1.340
DOW JONES 10655.30 -2.36% -258.08
ASIA ADRS 109.28 -2.47% -2.77
-------------------------------------------------------------
IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA
Freeport sees good demand for copper
ANALYSIS-Food, fuel price falls stir Asia inflation concern
Indonesian Palm Oil Association quits RSPO membership
Indonesia cocoa exports fall for 7th month in Sept
Indonesia inflation slows, but sliding rupiah a concern
Freeport Indonesia copper exports reduced, strike seen
longer
Indonesia's Sept Sumatra coffee exports fall 70.6 pct y/y
INSTANT VIEW 2-Indonesian Sept inflation slows to 4.61 pct
y/y
($1 = 8897.500 rupiah)
(Reporting by Michael Taylor)