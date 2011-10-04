(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Oct 4 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- JAN-AUGUST TOTAL EXPORT REACH $134.85 BLN

Indonesia's Statistics Agency reported that total exports from January to August rose 37 percent to $134.85 billion from $98.73 at the same period a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1 & Kontan p.2)

- STATE INSURERS READY TO BUY GOVT BONDS UP TO 70 TRLN RPH

State-owned insurance firms say they are ready to buy government bonds worth up to 70 trillion rupiah at anytime, if the government asks, with the aim of stabilizing the value of the bonds, said Parikesit Suprapto deputy state-owned enterprises minister. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3 & Investor Daily p.20)

- SMF TO ISSUE 2 TRLN RPH IN BONDS

State-owned housing finance company Sarana Multigriya Financial plans to issue 2 trillion rupiah worth of bonds in the second half of 2012, said CEO Erica Soeroto. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)

- CHANDRA ASRI GETS $465 MLN LOAN

Petrochemical firm Chandra Asri Petrochemical has secured a $465 million of working capital loans from seven banks that include DBS Bank as collateral agent, Standard Chartered Bank, BCA, HSBC, Bank Danamon, ANZ and BNI, said Suryandi, the company's corporate secretary and investor relations director on a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.13)

- INDOCEMENT TO BUILD TWO FACTORIES

Cement producer Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa will start developing two factories worth between $300-$350 million with annual capacity of 2-2.5 million tonnes by end of this year, said Sahat Panggabean, the company's corporate secretary. He added that the two factories are expected to be completed in 2016 and 2017 and it sees production capacity will boost to reach 22-24 million tonnes from current 18.6 million tonnes. (Kontan p.3)

- JAN-AUGUST MANUFACTURING EXPORTS REACH $81.9 BLN

Indonesia's manufacturing exports from January to August reached $81.9 billion, up 34 percent compared with $61.32 billion in the same period a year earlier, said Mahendra Siregar, deputy trade minister. (Investor Daily p.8)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* World stocks fell to a two-year low and the euro tumbled to its weakest level against the yen in more than a decade on Monday as growing expectation of a Greek default increased fears of another global recession.

* Indonesia's main stock index shed more than 5 percent on Monday, leading the rest of Southeast Asia lower as commodity-related shares were hit by fears about the global economy as the euro zone debt crisis dragged on.

* U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling to a 13-month low, as investors dumped bank shares on fears that Greece's worsening financial crisis could bring down a large European lender.

* Brent crude oil tumbled more than a dollar on Tuesday, driven lower by fears over Greece's debt crisis and a rising dollar.

* Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled to one-year lows on Monday on concerns that the euro zone's deepening debt crisis will stall global economic growth and commodity demand.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,099.23 -2.85% -32.190 USD/JPY 76.59 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,665.59 0.55% 9.190 US CRUDE CLc1 $76.30 -1.69% -1.340 DOW JONES 10655.30 -2.36% -258.08 ASIA ADRS 109.28 -2.47% -2.77 -------------------------------------------------------------

