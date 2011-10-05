(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Oct 5 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT SAYS KALIBARU PORT PROJECT TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN DEC

The government is optimistic the construction of the Kalibaru port project, worth 11.7 trillion rupiah, can be started in December as it plans to announce the winning bidder by end of November, said Kemal Heryandri, director general of sea transportation at the transportation ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i4 & Investor Daily p.16)

- JAN-SEPT CAR OUTPUT EXPECTED TO REACH 660,000 UNITS-ASSOC

Indonesia's Automotive Industries Association (Gaikindo) sees car production from January to September at between 658,000-660,000 units, with end of this year output to rise 14 percent year on year to 800,000 units, said Chairman Sudirman Maman Rusdi. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- ANTAM TO SPEND 12.61 TRLN RPH ON CAPEX UNTIL 2013

State miner Aneka Tambang will spend 12.61 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure until 2013, which will be used to finance a number of projects that includes a chemical grade alumina plant in Tayan, West Kalimantan, ferronickel factory in Halmahera, smelter grade alumina plant in Mempawah and nickel pig iron facility in Mandiodo, said Bimo Budi Satrio, the company's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- PGN TO BUY 140 MMSCFD OF GAS FROM BP

State-controlled gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara has signed a sales and purchase agreement with British Petroleum (BP) Indonesia, a unit of BP Plc to supply 40 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, said Evita Herawati Legowo, director general of oil and gas at energy and mineral resources ministry, adding that the two firms are currently working on a price deal. (Kontan p.15)

- AUSTRALIA'S ENERGY WORLD TO SPEND $500 MLN ON GAS PROCESSING PLANT

Australian firm Energy World Corp plans to investment of $500 million to build a gas processing plant in East Java, said Soekarwo, the governor of East Java. (Investor Daily p.9)

- NOBLE TO BUY 10 PCT SHARES IN ATLAS RESOURCES

Mining firm Noble Resources, a unit of Noble Group , is ready to buy 10 percent of shares worth $29.9 million in coal miner Atlas Resources, before it launches an initial public offering, said Dono Boestami, Atlas finance director. (Investor Daily p.13)

- GRAFT IS SCARING OFF INVESTORS, WORLD BANK WARNS

The World Bank has advised Indonesia that it must improve its corporate governance if it wishes to win the hearts of foreign investors, Shubham Chaudhuri, the bank's lead economist in Jakarta said. (Jakarta Globe p.1)

- INDONESIA GOV WILL HELP WITH LOTTE GROUP PETROCHEM PROJECT

The Indonesian government will help South Korea's Lotte Group with land purchases, for a planned petro-chemical investment worth $5 billion, Panggah Susanto, an official at the industry ministry said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks rebounded from steep losses over the past several sessions on Wednesday, after tentative signs that European leaders are stepping up their efforts to stop the region's sovereign debt woes from sparking a full-blown banking crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 2.4 percent on Tuesday, as growing doubts over Greece's ability to avert a debt default prompted further selling of stocks and other risk assets.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Investors rushed in to buy technology and other beaten-down sectors as the S&P 500 dipped in and out of a bear market on Tuesday, and a late rally drove the index to its largest gain in more than a week.

* Brent crude rebounded above $102 on Wednesday as tighter U.S. crude stocks and promises by the Federal Reserve to launch new stimulus measures if necessary helped halt a sharp three-day sell off.

* Malaysian palm oil futures touched a fresh one-year low on Tuesday as investors fled commodity markets on concerns Greece may be unable to avoid a default that could unleash a financial crisis and drag the world into a recession.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,123.95 2.25% 24.720 USD/JPY 76.79 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.828 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD $1,631.89 0.74% 11.970 US CRUDE CLc1 $77.72 2.71% 2.050 DOW JONES 10808.71 1.44% 153.41 ASIA ADRS 110.77 1.36% 1.49 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on

No plans to change palm import duties -India

Thailand to slash rubber output as price sags

Indonesia's Bumi slides 10 pct on debt doubts

Indonesia to auction 1st project-based sukuk Oct 11

India's NALCO to invest $4 bln in Indonesia

Rice scheme may harm Thailand's reputation, boost ASEAN reserves-economist

ANALYSIS-No inflation respite for Asia despite fall in food, fuel prices

GS Construction wins $593 mln deal in Indonesia

($1 = 8905.000 rupiah) (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Rin Hindryati)