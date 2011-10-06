(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Oct 6 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- HEAVY EQUIPMENT SALES IN H1 REACH 3,174 UNITS - ASSOC

Indonesia's Heavy Equipment Manufacturer Association reported sales of 3,174 units in the first half and forecast an increase of between 6,500-7,000 units by end of this year on strong demand from mining industry, agriculture, plantation and infrastructure sectors, said Chairman Pracoyo Dewo, adding that it sees sales will reach 9,000-10,000 units in 2012. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)

- BUKIT ASAM TO SPEND 2.8 TRLN RPH ON 2012 CAPEX

Coal miner Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam will spend 2.8 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure next year that will be used to develop two steam power plants in South Sumatera and one in Riau, said CEO Sukrisno. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2, Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.14)

- UNITED TRACTORS 9-MTH SALES AT 6,350 UNITS

United Tractors , Indonesia's biggest heavy equipment provider, records sales from January to September at 6,350 units, or 79 percent of its 2011 target of 8,000 units, on strong demand from mining sector, said Ari Setiyawan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3 & Kontan p.6)

- ASTRA TO SPEND $1.5 BLN ON 2012 CAPEX

Astra International , the country's biggest listed firm and vehicle distributor, will spend $1.5 billion on capital expenditure in 2012 that will be used to expand its infrastructure business, boost capacity and develop new products, said Gunawan Geniushardja, the company's director.(Kontan p.3)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares followed global stocks higher on Thursday, buoyed by a recovery across a broad range of assets on optimism over Europe's efforts to aid the region's financial sector and U.S. data suggesting the economy could avoid recession.

* Indonesia's main stock index added 0.7 percent on Wednesday, as buyers cautiously bought back big caps but lingering worries about sovereign debt woes in Europe erased gains elsewhere in the region.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, as investors bid up materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into beaten-down tech names after days of selling.

* Brent crude rose 3 percent on Wednesday to snap a three-day losing streak, lifted by government data showing big drops in U.S. inventories and by signs authorities were moving forward to prop up Europe's ailing banking sector.

* Malaysian palm oil fell on Wednesday to its lowest level in a year on short-selling although traders said prices could bounce back on hopes that Europe's debt woes may be contained and a global economic recession avoided.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,144.03 1.79% 20.080 USD/JPY 76.84 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.891 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,636.49 -0.24% -3.910 US CRUDE CLc1 $79.59 -0.11% -0.090 DOW JONES 10939.95 1.21% 131.24 ASIA ADRS 112.26 1.35% 1.49 -------------------------------------------------------------

