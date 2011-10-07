(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Oct 7 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- SEPT MOTORCYCLE SALES UP 6 PCT FROM AUG - ASSOC

Domestic motorcycle sales reached 722,299 units in September, up 6 percent from the previous month, preliminary data from Indonesia's motorcycle association shows. The association expects sales to reach a record 8.3 million units by year-end. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8 & Investor Daily p.8)

- UNITED TRACTORS TO SPEND $450 MLN ON 2012 CAPEX

PT United Tractors Tbk , Indonesia's biggest heavy equipment provider, plans to allocate $450 million on capital expenditure in 2012, said corporate secretary Sara Loebis. (Investor Daily p.15)

- SEMEN GRESIK TO RAISE $1.4 BLN FOR CAPEX NEXT 5 YRS

PT Semen Gresik Tbk , Indonesia's biggest cement maker, plans to raise $1.4 billion from loans or bond issues to finance capital expenditure for the next five years, said finance director Ahyanizzaman. (Investor Daily p.15)

- MANDIRI SAYS Q3 LOAN GROWTH RISES 27 PCT

PT Bank Mandiri Tbk , Indonesia's largest bank by assets, posted a 27 percent growth in consolidated loans in the third quarter of 2011 from a year ago, said finance director Pahala Mansury. (Investor Daily p.22)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks rose on Friday and the euro clung to gains from a 2-cent rally after euro zone policymakers moved to shore up struggling banks and fend off a new financial crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index jumped 4.6 percent on Thursday, due to optimism over Europe's latest efforts to tackle its debt crisis and U.S. data suggesting the economy could avoid recession.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rose for a third day in a row on Thursday as developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks gave investors hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning.

* Oil prices jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday, gaining for a second straight day as Europe moved closer to pumping aid to the region's troubled banks and U.S. jobless benefit claims rose less than expected last week.

* Malaysian palm oil futures bounced up from their lowest level in a year on Thursday as bargain hunters resurfaced amid market expectations policymakers will take adequate steps to prevent the euro zone debt crisis from spreading.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1164.97 1.83% 20.940 USD/JPY 76.65 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9777 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1651.09 0.11% 1.740 US CRUDE CLc1 82.28 -0.38% -0.310 DOW JONES 11123.33 1.68% 183.38 ASIA ADRS 114.64 2.12% 2.38 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on

Indonesia's tin ban exports to last for 1 month

INTERVIEW-Australia seeks world backing on tobacco legal fight

Freeport Indonesia's union extends strike for another month

Indonesia's Bakrie aims to repay or restructure debt

PREVIEW-Malaysia's Sept. palm oil stocks seen climbing again

SingTel says no talks on selling stake in Telkomsel

Indonesia cbank seen holding rate at 6.75 pct in Oct

Indonesia Aug retail sales index jumps 33.5 pct y/y

Indonesia must do more to boost rice yields -IRRI

ANALYSIS-Thai rice plan: well-intentioned but hazardous

Indonesia coffee roasters buy Vietnam beans, supply tightens

Indonesia says private investment could hit $32.5 bln in 2012

Vietnam 2012 rice for export may reach 7.2 mln T-report

INSIGHT-Dollars stuffed in fruit box put Indonesia president on the spot

($1 = 8905.000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Rin Hindryati.)