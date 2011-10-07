(Adds press digest)
JAKARTA Oct 7 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- SEPT MOTORCYCLE SALES UP 6 PCT FROM AUG - ASSOC
Domestic motorcycle sales reached 722,299 units in
September, up 6 percent from the previous month, preliminary
data from Indonesia's motorcycle association shows. The
association expects sales to reach a record 8.3 million units by
year-end. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8 & Investor Daily p.8)
- UNITED TRACTORS TO SPEND $450 MLN ON 2012 CAPEX
PT United Tractors Tbk , Indonesia's biggest heavy
equipment provider, plans to allocate $450 million on capital
expenditure in 2012, said corporate secretary Sara Loebis.
(Investor Daily p.15)
- SEMEN GRESIK TO RAISE $1.4 BLN FOR CAPEX NEXT 5 YRS
PT Semen Gresik Tbk , Indonesia's biggest cement
maker, plans to raise $1.4 billion from loans or bond issues to
finance capital expenditure for the next five years, said
finance director Ahyanizzaman. (Investor Daily p.15)
- MANDIRI SAYS Q3 LOAN GROWTH RISES 27 PCT
PT Bank Mandiri Tbk , Indonesia's largest bank by
assets, posted a 27 percent growth in consolidated loans in the
third quarter of 2011 from a year ago, said finance director
Pahala Mansury. (Investor Daily p.22)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian stocks rose on Friday and the euro clung to gains
from a 2-cent rally after euro zone policymakers moved to shore
up struggling banks and fend off a new financial crisis.
* Indonesia's main stock index jumped 4.6 percent on
Thursday, due to optimism over Europe's latest efforts to tackle
its debt crisis and U.S. data suggesting the economy could avoid
recession.
* U.S. stocks rose for a third day in a row on Thursday as
developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks gave
investors hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning.
* Oil prices jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday, gaining
for a second straight day as Europe moved closer to pumping aid
to the region's troubled banks and U.S. jobless benefit claims
rose less than expected last week.
* Malaysian palm oil futures bounced up from their lowest
level in a year on Thursday as bargain hunters resurfaced amid
market expectations policymakers will take adequate steps to
prevent the euro zone debt crisis from spreading.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1164.97 1.83% 20.940
USD/JPY 76.65 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9777 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1651.09 0.11% 1.740
US CRUDE CLc1 82.28 -0.38% -0.310
DOW JONES 11123.33 1.68% 183.38
ASIA ADRS 114.64 2.12% 2.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 8905.000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
(Reporting by Michael Taylor and Rin Hindryati.)