PRESS DIGEST
- ASTRA-HONDA BOOSTS SCOOTER PRODUCTION CAPACITY
Astra Honda Motor, a motorcycle producer, has boosted
production capacity of its automatic scooter by around 20
percent to 228,000 units per month from earlier 190,000 units,
to meet strong demand, said Sigit Kumala, the firm's senior
general manager. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)
- TRANSMARGA JATIM GETS 1.4 TRLN RPH SYNDICATED LOAN
Transmarga
Jatim Pasuruan, a unit of toll road operator Jasa Marga
secured a 1.4 trillion rupiah syndicated loan from a
banks' consortium, including Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank
Mandiri, Bank Negara Indonesia and East Java regional lender,
Bank Jatim, to develop a 34.15 kilometer Gempol-Pasuruan toll
road in East Java with total investment of up to 2 trillion
rupiah, said Reynaldi Hermansjah, Jasa Marga's finance director.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.i2)
- PELAT TIMAH NUSANTARA SEES 2012 REVENUES AT 1.96 TRLN RPH
Pelat Timah Nusantara , a tinplate producer,
expects its 2012 revenues will reach between 1.82-1.96 trillion
rupiah, up 30-40 percent from its 2011 target of 1.4 trillion
rupiah while it sees 2012 production up 60 percent to 160,000
tonnes from the forecast of 100,000-106,000 tonnes, said CEO
Ardhiman T. Akanda. (Kontan p.4)
- NIPPON INDOSARI TO BUILD TWO FACTORIES
Nippon Indosari , a bread maker, plans to develop
two new factories in Sumatera and Sulawesi islands next year
worth 200 billion rupiah of investment while it sees 2012
revenues to reach between 780-800 billion rupiah, said Yusuf
Hadi, the company's director (Investor Daily p.14)
- INDORAMA SEES Q3 SALES AT $570 MLN
Indorama Synthetics , a polyester manufacturing
firm, expects its sales in the third quarter to reach $570
million, up 29 percent from a year earlier and sees its 2011
sales will reach $709 million, up 15 percent from last year,
said VS Baldwa, the company's director. (Investor Daily p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, but European and Asian
equities markets mostly finished higher, after several days of
gains supported by assurances that European banks would be
recapitalized to help deal with a potential debt default by
Greece.
* Indonesia's main stock index slid 0.5 percent on
Friday amid some Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher as
buyers picked up commodity-related and big-cap shares following
moves by euro zone policymakers to solve the bloc's debt crisis,
although trade was cautious ahead of U.S. job data.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>
* After nearly falling into bear-market territory, U.S.
stocks on Friday finished the week higher, building gains on
encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe is dealing with its
debt crisis.
* Oil prices edged higher in volatile trading on Friday and
posted a weekly gain as supportive U.S. jobs data and a ratings
downgrades of Spain and Italy buffeted markets.
* Malaysian palm oil fell on Friday and notched its worst
weekly showing since June as short-sellers tapped on concerns of
euro zone debt plunging the world into a recession.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2359 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1155.46 -0.82 -9.51
USD/JPY 76.77 0.01 0.01
US 10YR 2.07 -0.11 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1644.59 0.43 7.07
US CRUDE CLc1 83.39 0.49 0.41
DOW JONES 11103.12 -0.18 -20.21
ASIA ADRS 113.06 -1.38 -1.58
FTSE 100 5303.40 0.23 12.14
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 8,897 rupiah)
