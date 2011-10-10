(Adds press digest)

- ASTRA-HONDA BOOSTS SCOOTER PRODUCTION CAPACITY

Astra Honda Motor, a motorcycle producer, has boosted production capacity of its automatic scooter by around 20 percent to 228,000 units per month from earlier 190,000 units, to meet strong demand, said Sigit Kumala, the firm's senior general manager. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- TRANSMARGA JATIM GETS 1.4 TRLN RPH SYNDICATED LOAN Transmarga

Jatim Pasuruan, a unit of toll road operator Jasa Marga secured a 1.4 trillion rupiah syndicated loan from a banks' consortium, including Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara Indonesia and East Java regional lender, Bank Jatim, to develop a 34.15 kilometer Gempol-Pasuruan toll road in East Java with total investment of up to 2 trillion rupiah, said Reynaldi Hermansjah, Jasa Marga's finance director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i2)

- PELAT TIMAH NUSANTARA SEES 2012 REVENUES AT 1.96 TRLN RPH

Pelat Timah Nusantara , a tinplate producer, expects its 2012 revenues will reach between 1.82-1.96 trillion rupiah, up 30-40 percent from its 2011 target of 1.4 trillion rupiah while it sees 2012 production up 60 percent to 160,000 tonnes from the forecast of 100,000-106,000 tonnes, said CEO Ardhiman T. Akanda. (Kontan p.4)

- NIPPON INDOSARI TO BUILD TWO FACTORIES

Nippon Indosari , a bread maker, plans to develop two new factories in Sumatera and Sulawesi islands next year worth 200 billion rupiah of investment while it sees 2012 revenues to reach between 780-800 billion rupiah, said Yusuf Hadi, the company's director (Investor Daily p.14)

- INDORAMA SEES Q3 SALES AT $570 MLN

Indorama Synthetics , a polyester manufacturing firm, expects its sales in the third quarter to reach $570 million, up 29 percent from a year earlier and sees its 2011 sales will reach $709 million, up 15 percent from last year, said VS Baldwa, the company's director. (Investor Daily p.14)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, but European and Asian equities markets mostly finished higher, after several days of gains supported by assurances that European banks would be recapitalized to help deal with a potential debt default by Greece.

* Indonesia's main stock index slid 0.5 percent on Friday amid some Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher as buyers picked up commodity-related and big-cap shares following moves by euro zone policymakers to solve the bloc's debt crisis, although trade was cautious ahead of U.S. job data.

* After nearly falling into bear-market territory, U.S. stocks on Friday finished the week higher, building gains on encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe is dealing with its debt crisis.

* Oil prices edged higher in volatile trading on Friday and posted a weekly gain as supportive U.S. jobs data and a ratings downgrades of Spain and Italy buffeted markets.

* Malaysian palm oil fell on Friday and notched its worst weekly showing since June as short-sellers tapped on concerns of euro zone debt plunging the world into a recession.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1155.46 -0.82 -9.51 USD/JPY 76.77 0.01 0.01 US 10YR 2.07 -0.11 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1644.59 0.43 7.07 US CRUDE CLc1 83.39 0.49 0.41 DOW JONES 11103.12 -0.18 -20.21 ASIA ADRS 113.06 -1.38 -1.58 FTSE 100 5303.40 0.23 12.14 --------------------------------------------------------------

