JAKARTA, Oct 11 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- SMR UTAMA EXPECTS 2012 MANGANESE OUTPUT UP 61 PCT
Mining firm PT SMR Utama expects its manganese ore
production in 2012 to reach 50,000 tonnes, up 61 percent from
its 2011 target of 31,000 tonnes, said director Adi Wibowo,
adding that production reached 28,000 tonnes in the first nine
months this year. (Kontan p.4, Investor Daily p.9, Jakarta Globe
p.b1)
- ADHI KARYA AIMS TO RAISE 800 BLN RPH IN RIGHTS ISSUE
Infrastructure firm PT Adhi Karya Tbk plans to raise
800 billion rupiah from a rights issue in the second half next
year, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. (Kontan p.3, Investor Daily p.13)
- PP, JASA MARGA TO BUILD PROPERTY PROJECT WORTH 2 TRLN RPH
State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk ,
in cooperation with state toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk
, will start developing a property project worth 2
trillion rupiah in Mojokerto in East Java by year-end, said
Betty Ariana, PP's corporate secretary. (Investor Daily p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, extending gains
into a second week as a pledge by German and French leaders
boosted hopes that the euro-zone debt crisis may be resolved.
* Indonesia's main stock index ended 0.7 percent
firmer on Monday as optimisim over the latest plan to solve the
euro zone's debt crisis and positive U.S. job data lifted
sentiment.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* Oil rose nearly 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into
a fourth straight session after a strike halted Kuwait's crude
exports and France and Germany pledged to come up with a plan to
tackle the euro zone crisis.
* Malaysian palm oil rose as much as 1.7 percent on Monday,
with prices supported by export data in second largest producer
Malaysia and hopes that Europe's debt crisis will be resolved
soon, but gains were capped by news of rising inventories.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1194.89 3.41 39.43
USD/JPY 76.64 -0.03 -0.02
US 10YR 2.16 4.23 0.09
SPOT GOLD 1671.54 -0.20 -3.40
US CRUDE CLc1 85.34 -0.08 -0.07
DOW JONES 11433.18 2.97 330.06
ASIA ADRS 116.82 3.33 3.76
FTSE 100 5399.00 1.80 95.60
--------------------------------------------------------------
IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA
Protester killed in Freeport mine strike
Consumer confidence index rises in Sept
Slovakia to invest $1 bln in Indonesia
Battle over coal deposit highlights risks in Indonesia
Daewoo eyes $1.1 bln submarine deal
Sept tin exports fall 24 pct y/y
(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati)