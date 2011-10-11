JAKARTA, Oct 11 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- SMR UTAMA EXPECTS 2012 MANGANESE OUTPUT UP 61 PCT Mining firm PT SMR Utama expects its manganese ore production in 2012 to reach 50,000 tonnes, up 61 percent from its 2011 target of 31,000 tonnes, said director Adi Wibowo, adding that production reached 28,000 tonnes in the first nine months this year. (Kontan p.4, Investor Daily p.9, Jakarta Globe p.b1)

- ADHI KARYA AIMS TO RAISE 800 BLN RPH IN RIGHTS ISSUE Infrastructure firm PT Adhi Karya Tbk plans to raise 800 billion rupiah from a rights issue in the second half next year, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. (Kontan p.3, Investor Daily p.13)

- PP, JASA MARGA TO BUILD PROPERTY PROJECT WORTH 2 TRLN RPH State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk , in cooperation with state toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk , will start developing a property project worth 2 trillion rupiah in Mojokerto in East Java by year-end, said Betty Ariana, PP's corporate secretary. (Investor Daily p.14)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into a second week as a pledge by German and French leaders boosted hopes that the euro-zone debt crisis may be resolved.

* Indonesia's main stock index ended 0.7 percent firmer on Monday as optimisim over the latest plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis and positive U.S. job data lifted sentiment.

* Oil rose nearly 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into a fourth straight session after a strike halted Kuwait's crude exports and France and Germany pledged to come up with a plan to tackle the euro zone crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil rose as much as 1.7 percent on Monday, with prices supported by export data in second largest producer Malaysia and hopes that Europe's debt crisis will be resolved soon, but gains were capped by news of rising inventories.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1194.89 3.41 39.43 USD/JPY 76.64 -0.03 -0.02 US 10YR 2.16 4.23 0.09 SPOT GOLD 1671.54 -0.20 -3.40 US CRUDE CLc1 85.34 -0.08 -0.07 DOW JONES 11433.18 2.97 330.06 ASIA ADRS 116.82 3.33 3.76 FTSE 100 5399.00 1.80 95.60 --------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Protester killed in Freeport mine strike Consumer confidence index rises in Sept Slovakia to invest $1 bln in Indonesia Battle over coal deposit highlights risks in Indonesia Daewoo eyes $1.1 bln submarine deal Sept tin exports fall 24 pct y/y (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati)