JAKARTA, Oct 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- PLN TO OFFER TWO POWER PLANT PROJECTS UNDER PPP SCHEME State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara plans to tender two power plant projects in West Sulawesi and North Sumatra under a public-private partnership scheme, said CEO Dahlan Iskan. The West Sulawesi project is worth an estimate 6 trillion rupiah and has received interest from two Chinese firms. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1)

- INVESTMENT BOARD SEES Q3 INVESTMENT UP 15 PCT Y/Y Investment in the third quarter this year is seen to rise 15 percent from a year ago, said Gita Wirjawan, chairman of the Investment Coordinating Board, without elaborating. The official figure is set to be announced next week. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3)

- BEVERAGE SALES SEEN UP 15 PCT Y/Y IN 2011 - ASSOC Indonesia's food and beverage association Gapmmi sees beverage sales this year reaching 180 to 200 trillion rupiah, up 10 to 15 percent from a year ago due to a change of lifestyle among young Indonesians, said chairman Adhi Lukman. (Kontan p.13)

- TEXTILE EXPORTS VALUE REVISED DOWN TO $13.1 BLN IN 2011 Indonesia's textile association API has revised down its 2011 export target to $13.1 billion, from $13.6 billion, due to sluggish demand from main export destinations such as the U.S. and Europe, said chairman Ade Sudradjat. (Kontan p.13 & Investor Daily p.8)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary investors back into the market.

* Jakarta's main index rose 2.95 percent to the highest in nearly three weeks, with top micro lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia up 3.2 percent and developer PT Bakrieland Development surging 11.2 percent.

* Brent crude rose on Wednesday, posting an 11.6 percent gain over six sessions, as Slovakian lawmakers appeared ready to approve an EU plan to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund.

* Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to a near two-week high on Wednesday, as short covering ahead of a key agriculture report from the United States lifted the market.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2341 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1207.25 0.98 11.71 USD/JPY 77.09 -0.18 -0.14 US 10YR 2.21 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1676.65 0.00 -0.05 US CRUDE CLc1 84.88 -0.81 -0.69 DOW JONES 11518.85 0.90 102.55 ASIA ADRS 118.40 1.74 2.03 FTSE 100 5441.80 0.85 46.10 --------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Freeport says ramps up copper output Max guaranteed rph, dollar deposit rates cut Indonesia to boost domestic cocoa consumption Smelter group sees higher tin price next week Cbank sells 9-mth SBI at 5.76845 pct