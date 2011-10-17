JAKARTA, Oct 17 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- BTPN 9-MTH NET PROFIT RISES 66 PCT

Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional , a mid-size lender controlled by US private equity firm TPG capital, reported a 66 percent rise in net profit in the first nine months to 958.7 billion rupiah, as loans grew 31 percent from a year ago to 28.5 trillion rupiah compared, said Djemi Suhendra, the bank's deputy director. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- BCA FINANCE TO ISSUE BOND WORTH 2 TRLN RPH IN 2 YEARS

BCA Finance, a unit of Bank Central Asia , plans to issue up to 2 trillion rupiah bonds in two years with the first issuance expected in the first half next year, as it aims to achieve a financing target of 27 trillion rupiah in 2012, said the firm's CEO Roni Haslim. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- BW PLANTATION TO ACQUIRE 15,000 HECTARES OF LAND IN NOV

BW Plantation , a palm oil plantation firm, plans to acquire between 10,000 to 15,000 hectares of land in November to expand its total landbank to 103,000-108,000 hectares by the end of the year, said Kelik Irwantono, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan)

- SUMMARECON REVISES 2011 REVENUES TO 2.5 TRLN RPH

Summarecon Agung , a property developer, expects its 2011 revenues to reach 2.5 trillion rupiah, higher than an earlier target of 2.04 trillion rupiah, as sales have reached 2.6 trillion rupiah, above its initial target of 2.3 trillion rupiah, said CEO Johanes Mardjuki. (Investor Daily p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares rose on Monday and the euro held firm amid hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone crisis will see policymakers finally come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks.

* U.S. stocks scored their first back-to-back weekly gains since early July on Friday, on strong Google earnings and as investors kept riding the optimism for a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index down 0.29 percent on Tuesday as as foreign continue its outflow trend due to concern on the euro zone's debt crisis, including Spain's rating cut.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Oil prices rose 3 percent on Friday, posting a second straight weekly gain, on lift from stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and optimism about the prospect that European leaders can reach a deal to address the euro-zone debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to hit a two-week high on Friday and posted a near 5 percent increase this week, as a positive export outlook and expectations of Chinese soy re-stocking, offset economic uncertainty.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,224.58 1.74% 20.920 USD/JPY 77.19 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.257 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,679.29 0.05% 0.760 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.39 0.68% 0.590 DOW JONES 11644.49 1.45% 166.36 ASIA ADRS 119.13 0.78% 0.92 --------------------------------------------------------------

