PRESS DIGEST
- BTPN 9-MTH NET PROFIT RISES 66 PCT
Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional , a mid-size
lender controlled by US private equity firm TPG capital,
reported a 66 percent rise in net profit in the first nine
months to 958.7 billion rupiah, as loans grew 31 percent from a
year ago to 28.5 trillion rupiah compared, said Djemi Suhendra,
the bank's deputy director. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- BCA FINANCE TO ISSUE BOND WORTH 2 TRLN RPH IN 2 YEARS
BCA Finance, a unit of Bank Central Asia , plans to
issue up to 2 trillion rupiah bonds in two years with the first
issuance expected in the first half next year, as it aims to
achieve a financing target of 27 trillion rupiah in 2012, said
the firm's CEO Roni Haslim. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- BW PLANTATION TO ACQUIRE 15,000 HECTARES OF LAND IN NOV
BW Plantation , a palm oil plantation firm, plans
to acquire between 10,000 to 15,000 hectares of land in November
to expand its total landbank to 103,000-108,000 hectares by the
end of the year, said Kelik Irwantono, the company's corporate
secretary. (Kontan)
- SUMMARECON REVISES 2011 REVENUES TO 2.5 TRLN RPH
Summarecon Agung , a property developer, expects
its 2011 revenues to reach 2.5 trillion rupiah, higher than an
earlier target of 2.04 trillion rupiah, as sales have reached
2.6 trillion rupiah, above its initial target of 2.3 trillion
rupiah, said CEO Johanes Mardjuki. (Investor Daily p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian shares rose on Monday and the euro held firm amid
hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone crisis will see
policymakers finally come up with a comprehensive plan to
resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks.
* U.S. stocks scored their first back-to-back weekly gains
since early July on Friday, on strong Google earnings
and as investors kept riding the optimism for a solution to the
euro zone's debt crisis.
* Indonesia's main stock index down 0.29 percent on
Tuesday as as foreign continue its outflow trend due to concern
on the euro zone's debt crisis, including Spain's rating cut.
For prices see, for news see.
* Oil prices rose 3 percent on Friday, posting a second
straight weekly gain, on lift from stronger-than-expected U.S.
retail sales and optimism about the prospect that European
leaders can reach a deal to address the euro-zone debt crisis.
* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to hit a
two-week high on Friday and posted a near 5 percent increase
this week, as a positive export outlook and expectations of
Chinese soy re-stocking, offset economic uncertainty.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,224.58 1.74% 20.920
USD/JPY 77.19 0.12% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.257 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD $1,679.29 0.05% 0.760
US CRUDE CLc1 $87.39 0.68% 0.590
DOW JONES 11644.49 1.45% 166.36
ASIA ADRS 119.13 0.78% 0.92
--------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Janeman Latul and Rin Hindryati)