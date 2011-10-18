JAKARTA Oct 18 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- PUPUK KALTIM TO BUILD NEW FACTORY IN MARCH 2012

Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, a state-owned fertilizer producer, expects construction of its new factory worth around 6.15 trillion rupiah will start in March next year, and will take 33 months to complete. The factory will have annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of urea and 825,000 tonnes of ammonia, said the firm's CEO Aas Asikin Idat. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- KRAKATAU STEEL TO BOOST SALES IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

Krakatau Steel , Southeast Asia's biggest steelmaker, expects to sell 200,000 tonnes of steel to the automotive sector this year, representing 10 percent of total sales. It sees this growing top become up to 17 percent of total sales in the next two years due to strong demand in the automotive sector, said Irvan Kamal hakim, the company's marketing director.(Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks and commodities fell on Tuesday after Germany's finance minister cautioned against hopes for a quick fix to Europe's debt problem, reminding investors not to become too optimistic about a rapid development to the two-year-old crisis.

* U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in two weeks on Monday after comments from Germany's finance minister caused investors to fear Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not come fast enough.

* Indonesia's main stock index rose 1.76 percent on Monday as leading by banks and consumers as market expected a positive growth in third quarter result.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Brent crude oil futures fell nearly 2 percent on Monday as Germany's finance minister doused hopes that a European Union summit this weekend would come up with a durable solution to the region's debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended down 1.3 percent on Monday, falling sharply from an earlier three-week high after comments from the German finance minister and also on expectations of a larger U.S. soybean crop for crushing into edible oil.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0229 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1200.86 -1.94% -23.720 USD/JPY 76.82 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1692 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1670.59 -0.02% -0.310 US CRUDE CLc1 86.04 -0.39% -0.340 DOW JONES 11397.00 -2.13% -247.49 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -1.44% -1.72 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Rin Hindryati)