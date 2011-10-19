JAKARTA Oct 19 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

- SEMEN GRESIK EXPECTS NET PROFIT UP 10 PCT IN JAN-SEP PT Semen Gresik Tbk , Indonesia's biggest cement maker, expects net profit in the first nine months this year rising 5 to 10 percent on higher cement sales, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Kontan p.3)

- ADARO ACQUIRES 46 PCT STAKE IN BUKIT ENIM ENERGI PT Adaro Energy Tbk , Indonesia's second biggest coal miner, has acquired a 46 percent stake worth $46 million in PT Bukit Enim Energi to raise productions, said CEO Garibaldi Thohir. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.4, Investor Daily p.13)

- AGUNG PODOMORO TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM TIARA Property firm PT Agung Podomoro Tbk has acquired a 150 billion rupiah stake in property developer PT Tiara Metropolitan Indah, Podomoro said in a statement. (Jakarta Globe p.b1)

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday, but gains were capped by a cut to Spain's sovereign credit rating from Moody's Investors Service that kept investors' risk appetite in check.

* U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund to bid up stocks aggressively.

* Indonesia's main stock index fell 2.87 percent on Tuesday as as big caps and commodity stocks gave up recent gains on concern about prospects for Europe to contain its debt crisis and a slowdown in Chinese growth.

* Brent oil rose on Tuesday, turning higher after hitting a one-week low, as strong bank earnings lifted markets and outweighed pressure from weak Chinese economic data.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in a week on Tuesday as Europe's debt problems continue to fester and China reported slightly slower economic growth, raising concerns of slower commodity demand.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1225.38 2.04 24.52 USD/JPY 76.75 -0.07 -0.05 US 10YR 2.17 -0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1655.69 -0.18 -2.95 US CRUDE CLc1 88.11 -0.26 -0.23 DOW JONES 11577.05 1.58 180.05 ASIA ADRS 118.98 1.34 1.57 FTSE 100 5410.35 -0.48 -26.35 -------------------------------------------------------------

