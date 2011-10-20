JAKARTA, Oct 20 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- MITSUI TO BUILD $1 BLN AMMONIA PLANT IN PAPUA Japanese Mitsui & Co Ltd Plans to build an ammonia plant with total investment of more than $1 billion in West Papua near the Tangguh LNG project, said Tony Tanduk, an official at the Industry Ministry, adding the firm has asked the government to supply LNG of between 95-100 million cubic feet per day from the Tangguh project. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- TELKOM TO SPEND $1.5 BLN FOR 2012 CAPEX State telecommunication firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk will spend about $1.5 billion on capital expenditure next year to expand its telecommunication cable network and build base transceiver station, said CEO Rinaldi Firmansyah. (Kontan p.4, Investor Daily p.14)

- UNITED TRACTOR SEALS ACQUSITION DEAL Indonesia's biggest heavy equipment distributor PT United Tractors Tbk , through its unit PT Tuah Turangga Agung, has finalised a deal to buy 60 percent shares in coal miner PT Duta Sejahtera that owns a coal reserve of up to 50 million tonnes, said Sara K. Loebis, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan p.4)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks fell on Thursday, as growing investor caution about taking risks ahead of a key European leaders' summit at the weekend weighed on riskier assets across the board and supported safe-haven government bonds.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as traders, after sitting on their hands for most of the day, jumped to sell in a hair-trigger reaction to fresh reports underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to its debt crisis.

* Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.8 percent, reversing from Tuesday's 2.9 percent loss. Market players picked beaten-down blue chips such as coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk , sending the stock 5.3 percent higher.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Crude oil futures slumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, with an afternoon sell-off driven by concern that European leaders could fail to contain a worsening euro zone debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures bounced on Wednesday on improving sentiment after a news report said European policy makers will increase financial firepower to resolve the region's debt woes.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1209.88 -1.26 -15.50 USD/JPY 76.80 -0.03 -0.02 US 10YR 2.16 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1641.49 0.01 0.19 US CRUDE CLc1 86.23 0.14 0.12 DOW JONES 11504.62 -0.63 -72.43 ASIA ADRS 117.07 -1.61 -1.91 FTSE 100 5450.49 0.74 40.14 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati)