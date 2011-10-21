JAKARTA, Oct 21 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- ENERGI MEGA ALLOCATES $157 MLN FOR 2012 CAPEX

Mining firm PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk has allocated $157 million for capital expenditure in 2012 to boost productions, said CEO Imam P. Agustino. (Jakarta Post p.13, Bisnis Indonesia p.m3, Kontan p.4)

- BAKRIE SUMATERA GETS $250 MLN LOAN TO PAY DEBT PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk secured a $250 million loan from seven banks to be disbursed this month, said CEO Ambono Janurianto, adding it will be used to pay $185 million debt due next month. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.3, Investor Daily p.14)

- MANDIRI, BNI SEE SLOWER LOAN GROWTH NEXT YR State lenders PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk forecast loan growth in 2012 may slow to 18 percent, from this year's target of more than 20 percent, due to a global economic slowdown. (Bisnis Indonesia p.4)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares inched up while the euro clung to overnight gains on Friday, but markets largely stayed within range, as investors awaited a weekend meeting of European leaders for signs of progress in resolving the region's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, shifting back and forth on incremental developments in Europe where leaders sought to reassure investors that a solution to the debt crisis would come soon.

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 1.7 percent on Thursday, as investors cut exposures to riskier assets across the board ahead of a key European leaders' summit on Sunday.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Brent crude prices rose on Thursday, recovering from intraday lows after a joint statement from France and Germany eased concerns about deep divisions hampering efforts to resolve Europe's debt problems.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Thursday as investors' avoided risky assets on concerns that a key European leaders' summit may not reach a consensus on the debt crisis in the region.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.39 0.46 5.51 USD/JPY 76.84 0.01 0.01 US 10YR 2.19 0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1619.39 0.05 0.79 US CRUDE CLc1 86.34 0.31 0.27 DOW JONES 11541.78 0.32 37.16 ASIA ADRS 115.82 -1.07 -1.25 FTSE 100 5384.68 -1.21 -65.81 --------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati)