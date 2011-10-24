JAKARTA, Oct 24 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- CHINESE INVESTOR TO BUILD CEMENT FACTORY IN PAPUA

West Papua's regional government expects China's State Development and Investment Corporation to start constructing its cement factory worth 4 trillion rupiah in Manokwari next year, said local trade official C.A. Leo Sabarofek. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- AXIS INVITES ERICSSON TO BUILD 1,000 BTS

Mobile phone operator Axis will invite Ericsson to build 1,000 base transceiver station (BTS), aiming to boost its network and high speed access, said Michael McPhail, the company's chief technology officer. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i3)

- SMARTFREN SEES 2012 REVENUES OF 2 TRLN RPH

Telecommunication company Smartfren Telecom expects revenues in 2012 will reach 2 trillion rupiah, or double its 2011 target on expectations that subscribers will grow significantly, said CEO Rodolfo Pantoja. The firm forecasts customers topping 3.5 million in 2012, versus this year's target of 1.4 million. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3, Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.14)

- ALAM SUTERA REVISES 2011 REVENUES AT 2.5 TRLN RPH

Property developer Alam Sutera Realty sees 2011 revenues reaching 2.5 trillion rupiah, up from its initial target of 2.2 trillion rupiah, said Lilia Sukotjo, the company's marketing director. (Kontan p.3)

- BUMI RESOURCES'S Q3 COAL OUTPUT REACHES 17 MLN TONNES

Coal miner Bumi Resources reported coal production in the third quarter reached 17 million tonnes, or 70 percent of its 2011 target of 64 million tonnes, said Dileep Srivastava, a company director. (Kontan p.4)

- GOVT PLANS NEW AIRPORT IN EASTERN JAKARTA

The government plans to build a new international airport in Karawang or Cikarang, in the eastern part of Jakarta, and will invite private investors to work on the project with bidding expected to be opened in 2013, said Bambang Susantono, the deputy transportation minister. He added the new airport is forecast to serve more people than the existing Soekarno-Hatta international airport that currently has capacity of 22 million passengers per year. (Kontan p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks rose on Monday and the euro gave back some of the gains it made last week after euro zone leaders made some progress towards a strategy to tackle the region's debt crisis.

* The S&P 500 posted its third straight week of gains on Friday, lifted by optimism before this weekend's summit of European leaders and strong earnings from blue-chip stocks.

* Stocks in Indonesia ended flat on Friday, while Singaporean and Thai stocks edged up on Friday as better-than-expected earnings lured buyers to big caps. Yasmin Soulisa, an analyst at Bapindo Bumi Sekuritas, expected Jakarta's Composite Index to move in a range of 3,500-3,800 this week.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Oil futures were mixed in thin volume trade on Friday, with Brent pulling back late as investors exercised caution ahead of meetings starting Sunday where European leaders will try to hammer out a plan to address the region's debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Friday as investors waited for a weekend meeting of euro zone leaders for signs of resolving the region's debt crisis that could plunge the world into recession if left unchecked. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2348 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1238.25 1.88 22.86 USD/JPY 76.32 0.20 0.15 US 10YR 2.21 -0.18 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1639.42 -0.06 -1.00 US CRUDE CLc1 87.27 -0.15 -0.13 DOW JONES 11808.79 2.31 267.01 ASIA ADRS 118.00 1.88 2.18 FTSE 100 5488.65 1.93 103.97 --------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)