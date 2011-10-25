JAKARTA, Oct 25 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- CIMB NIAGA REPORTS Q3 PROFIT GROWTH UP 33 PCT

Lender Bank CIMB Niaga reported net profit of 2.38 trillion rupiah, up 33 percent from 1.79 trillion rupiah a year earlier. Loan growth in the third quarter was 25 percent to 118.9 trillion. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5 & Investor Daily p.22)

- REKIND SAYS AMMONIUM NITRATE PLANT TO START 2012

State engineering firm Rekayasa Industri (Rekind) sees an ammonium nitrate plant in Bontang, East Kalimantan, starting operations in January 2012, said Alex Dharma Balen, the company's operation director, adding that the plant will have annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- TYRE SALES EXPECTED TO REACH 51.56 MLN UNITS IN 2011

The Indonesian Tyre Association said it is still optimistic domestic tyre sales in 2011 will grow by 4 percent to 51.56 million units from 49.58 million units last year, driven mainly from export sales that currently contribute 70 percent of the total, said the chairman Aziz Pane. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- CHANDRA ASRI IN TALKS TO GET $250 MLN LOAN

Petrochemical company Chandra Asri Petrochemical is in talks with lenders that include Bank Danamon, HSBC, DBS Bank and Standard Chartered to secure a $250 million loan that is expected to be completed before the end of this year, said Asri Suryandi, a company director. He added the firm will use the funds for expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Investor Daily p.14 & Kontan p.3)

- SELAMAT SEMPURNA SALES IN 9-MTH UP 17 PCT

Auto spare parts manufacturer Selamat Sempurna recorded sales of 1.31 trillion rupiah in the first nine months to September 2011, up 17 percent compared to 1.12 trillion rupiah the previous year as export sales grew by 17 percent to 955.82 billion rupiah, said Ang Andri Pribadi, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan p.3)

- THREE STATE PHARMA FIRMS PLAN INVESTMENT OF 2.88 TRLN RPH

Three state-owned pharmaceutical firms, Kimia Farma , Indofarma and Bio Farma, plan to spend a total of 2.88 trillion rupiah ($325.8 million) for new investment in the next five years, aiming to boost capacity and improve product quality, said Irnanda Laksanawan, deputy state-owned enterprises minister. (Investor Daily p.8)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Tuesday, keeping gains from the previous day as investors grew more confident about European leaders coming to a broad agreement to contain the region's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, as a flurry of merger activity and strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment and kept the three-week rally intact.

* Indonesia , Asia's best performing stock market so far for the year, hit a one-week high, gaining 2.4 percent. Banks led with the country's top lender Bank Mandiri surging 7 percent, and No. 3 lender Bank Central Asia rising 3.9 percent ahead of its third quarter results, which saw 42 percent net profit growth.

* U.S. crude surged to its highest level in more than two months on Monday, outpacing gains in Brent, as volatile trade in key spreads stole the limelight from upbeat Chinese data and optimism over the euro zone.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a one-week high on Monday, on possible progress on euro zone debt problems combined with expectations of lower output for the edible oil. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0045 GMT -----------------

