JAKARTA, Oct 25 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)
- CIMB NIAGA REPORTS Q3 PROFIT GROWTH UP 33 PCT
Lender Bank CIMB Niaga reported net profit of 2.38
trillion rupiah, up 33 percent from 1.79 trillion rupiah a year
earlier. Loan growth in the third quarter was 25 percent to
118.9 trillion. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5 & Investor Daily p.22)
- REKIND SAYS AMMONIUM NITRATE PLANT TO START 2012
State engineering firm Rekayasa Industri (Rekind) sees an
ammonium nitrate plant in Bontang, East Kalimantan, starting
operations in January 2012, said Alex Dharma Balen, the
company's operation director, adding that the plant will have
annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)
- TYRE SALES EXPECTED TO REACH 51.56 MLN UNITS IN 2011
The Indonesian Tyre Association said it is still optimistic
domestic tyre sales in 2011 will grow by 4 percent to 51.56
million units from 49.58 million units last year, driven mainly
from export sales that currently contribute 70 percent of the
total, said the chairman Aziz Pane. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)
- CHANDRA ASRI IN TALKS TO GET $250 MLN LOAN
Petrochemical company Chandra Asri Petrochemical
is in talks with lenders that include Bank Danamon, HSBC, DBS
Bank and Standard Chartered to secure a $250 million loan that
is expected to be completed before the end of this year, said
Asri Suryandi, a company director. He added the firm will use
the funds for expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Investor Daily
p.14 & Kontan p.3)
- SELAMAT SEMPURNA SALES IN 9-MTH UP 17 PCT
Auto spare parts manufacturer Selamat Sempurna recorded
sales of 1.31 trillion rupiah in the first nine months to
September 2011, up 17 percent compared to 1.12 trillion rupiah
the previous year as export sales grew by 17 percent to 955.82
billion rupiah, said Ang Andri Pribadi, the company's corporate
secretary. (Kontan p.3)
- THREE STATE PHARMA FIRMS PLAN INVESTMENT OF 2.88 TRLN RPH
Three state-owned pharmaceutical firms, Kimia Farma
, Indofarma and Bio Farma, plan to spend a
total of 2.88 trillion rupiah ($325.8 million) for new
investment in the next five years, aiming to boost capacity and
improve product quality, said Irnanda Laksanawan, deputy
state-owned enterprises minister. (Investor Daily p.8)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Tuesday,
keeping gains from the previous day as investors grew more
confident about European leaders coming to a broad agreement to
contain the region's debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, as a flurry of merger activity
and strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment
and kept the three-week rally intact.
* Indonesia , Asia's best performing stock market so
far for the year, hit a one-week high, gaining 2.4 percent.
Banks led with the country's top lender Bank Mandiri
surging 7 percent, and No. 3 lender Bank Central Asia
rising 3.9 percent ahead of its third quarter results, which saw
42 percent net profit growth.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* U.S. crude surged to its highest level in more than two
months on Monday, outpacing gains in Brent, as volatile trade in
key spreads stole the limelight from upbeat Chinese data and
optimism over the euro zone.
* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a one-week high on Monday,
on possible progress on euro zone debt problems combined with
expectations of lower output for the edible oil.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0045 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1254.19 1.29 15.94
USD/JPY 76.16 0.09 0.07
US 10YR 2.22 -0.42 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1650.15 -0.12 -2.03
US CRUDE CLc1 91.41 0.15 0.14
DOW JONES 11913.62 0.89 104.83
ASIA ADRS 121.16 2.68 3.16
FTSE 100 5548.06 1.08 59.41
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 8840 Rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)