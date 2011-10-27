JAKARTA, Oct 27 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- GOVT TO OFFER BIDDING FOR 4 SEAPORT PROJECTS IN 2012

The transportation ministry plans to open tenders for four seaport projects in Bali, South Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, and Riau, under public private partnership schemes, with bidding to be done next year, said Kemal Heryandri, director of ports and dredging. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)

- SENTUL CITY TO BUILD BUSINESS DISTRICT IN BOGOR

Property developer Sentul City will build a business district that will consist of a hospital, five-star hotel, office building, shopping center, and amusement park, on 30 hectares of land in Sentul, Bogor, with total investment of 1.5 trillion rupiah, said Andrian Budi Utama, the company's director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)

- GOVT SPEEDS UP GAS EXPORTS TO SINGAPORE

The government has decided to send 140 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to Singapore from November 1, at a price of $17 per million British thermal units, aiming to avoid penalties of $560,000 per day, said Jero Wacik, minister of energy and mineral resources. The chief economic minister Hatta Rajasa earlier announced it planned to stop exporting natural gas to Singapore due to a domestic gas shortage. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

- DIRGANTARA INDONESIA TO PRODUCE 250 CN295 AIRCRAFTS

Bandung-based aircraft manufacturer Dirgantara Indonesia, in cooperation with Airbus Military, a unit of EADS , plans to produce 200-250 CN295 aircraft, to meet demand in the domestic and Asia Pacific markets, said CEO Budi Santoso. He added that it has secured orders from the Indonesian Air Force to produce nine CN295 aircrafts worth $325 million that are expected to be completed in the first half of 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Investor Daily p.7)

- PGN 9-MTH NET PROFIT DOWN 4 PCT

State-owned gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) reported net profit in the first nine months dropped 4 percent to 4.51 trillion rupiah, as volumes declined while financial costs increased, said CEO Hendi Prio Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.14)

- BUKIT ASAM RECORDS 9-MTH PROFIT JUMP TO 2.32 TRLN RPH

State coal miner Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam reported a net profit of 2.32 trillion rupiah in the first nine months, up 67 percent from a year earlier, as sales were up 31 percent. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Kontan p.3)

- SEMEN TONASA SEES 2012 SALES AT 4.6 MLN TONNES

Cement producer Semen Tonasa forecast sales in 2012 will reach 4.6 million tonnes, up 8 percent from this year's target of 4.26 million tonnes, on strong demand in the domestic market, said CEO Sattar Tabba. (Investor Daily p.7)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares edged up and the euro steadied on Thursday after European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund, but their failure to offer a detailed plan to recapitalise banks and reduce Greek debt to a sustainable level may keep gains limited.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the slow progress from European leaders in resolving their debt crisis was enough to satisfy investors, even if early reports from an EU summit were short on detail.

* Indonesia , Asia's best performing stock market so far for the year, gained 0.8 percent, helped by a 5.5 percent bounce for state-controlled PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGN) on the firm's plan to lift prices and improve margins.

Jakarta's benchmark is now back in positive territory for the year, up about a percent. By comparison, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index is still down nearly 14 percent. For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Brent crude LCOc1 rose more than $1.00 early on Thursday to $109.94 a barrel after European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund.

* Malaysian palm oil markets were closed on Wednesday. Palm oil futures rose to a near one-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by export data and expectations of lower output. -------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2355 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET

CHG CHG S&P 500 1,242.00 1.05% 12.950 USD/JPY 76.19 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY 2.207 -- 0.000 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,722.34 0.17% 2.890 US CRUDE CLc1 $90.94 0.82% 0.750 DOW JONES 11869.04 1.39% 162.42 ASIA ADRS 120.40 1.48% 1.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 8840 Rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)