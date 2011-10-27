JAKARTA, Oct 27 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)
- GOVT TO OFFER BIDDING FOR 4 SEAPORT PROJECTS IN 2012
The transportation ministry plans to open tenders for four
seaport projects in Bali, South Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, and
Riau, under public private partnership schemes, with bidding to
be done next year, said Kemal Heryandri, director of ports and
dredging. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)
- SENTUL CITY TO BUILD BUSINESS DISTRICT IN BOGOR
Property developer Sentul City will build a
business district that will consist of a hospital, five-star
hotel, office building, shopping center, and amusement park, on
30 hectares of land in Sentul, Bogor, with total investment of
1.5 trillion rupiah, said Andrian Budi Utama, the company's
director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)
- GOVT SPEEDS UP GAS EXPORTS TO SINGAPORE
The government has decided to send 140 million cubic feet
per day of natural gas to Singapore from November 1, at a price
of $17 per million British thermal units, aiming to avoid
penalties of $560,000 per day, said Jero Wacik, minister of
energy and mineral resources. The chief economic minister Hatta
Rajasa earlier announced it planned to stop exporting natural
gas to Singapore due to a domestic gas shortage. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.8)
- DIRGANTARA INDONESIA TO PRODUCE 250 CN295 AIRCRAFTS
Bandung-based aircraft manufacturer Dirgantara Indonesia, in
cooperation with Airbus Military, a unit of EADS ,
plans to produce 200-250 CN295 aircraft, to meet demand in the
domestic and Asia Pacific markets, said CEO Budi Santoso. He
added that it has secured orders from the Indonesian Air Force
to produce nine CN295 aircrafts worth $325 million that are
expected to be completed in the first half of 2014. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.i1 & Investor Daily p.7)
- PGN 9-MTH NET PROFIT DOWN 4 PCT
State-owned gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN)
reported net profit in the first nine months dropped 4
percent to 4.51 trillion rupiah, as volumes declined while
financial costs increased, said CEO Hendi Prio Santoso. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.14)
- BUKIT ASAM RECORDS 9-MTH PROFIT JUMP TO 2.32 TRLN RPH
State coal miner Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam reported a net
profit of 2.32 trillion rupiah in the first nine months, up 67
percent from a year earlier, as sales were up 31 percent.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Kontan p.3)
- SEMEN TONASA SEES 2012 SALES AT 4.6 MLN TONNES
Cement producer Semen Tonasa forecast sales in 2012 will
reach 4.6 million tonnes, up 8 percent from this year's target
of 4.26 million tonnes, on strong demand in the domestic market,
said CEO Sattar Tabba. (Investor Daily p.7)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian shares edged up and the euro steadied on Thursday
after European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund,
but their failure to offer a detailed plan to recapitalise banks
and reduce Greek debt to a sustainable level may keep gains
limited.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the slow progress from
European leaders in resolving their debt crisis was enough to
satisfy investors, even if early reports from an EU summit were
short on detail.
* Indonesia , Asia's best performing stock market so
far for the year, gained 0.8 percent, helped by a 5.5 percent
bounce for state-controlled PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
(PGN) on the firm's plan to lift prices and improve
margins.
Jakarta's benchmark is now back in positive territory for
the year, up about a percent. By comparison, the MSCI Asia
Pacific ex-Japan index is still down nearly 14
percent. For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* Brent crude LCOc1 rose more than $1.00 early on Thursday
to $109.94 a barrel after European leaders agreed to boost the
region's rescue fund.
* Malaysian palm oil markets were closed on Wednesday. Palm
oil futures rose to a near one-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by
export data and expectations of lower output.
--------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2355 GMT
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET
CHG CHG
S&P 500 1,242.00 1.05% 12.950
USD/JPY 76.19 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY 2.207 -- 0.000
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,722.34 0.17% 2.890
US CRUDE CLc1 $90.94 0.82% 0.750
DOW JONES 11869.04 1.39% 162.42
ASIA ADRS 120.40 1.48% 1.76
---------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
($1 = 8840 Rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)