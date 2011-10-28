JAKARTA, Oct 28 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- SALIM IVOMAS 9-MTH NET PROFIT SOARS TO 1.27 TRLN RPH

Cooking oil producer Salim Ivomas Pratama , a unit of Salim group, reported a net profit of 1.27 trillion rupiah from January to September, more than double the same period in 2010 as operating revenues rose 45 percent to 9.41 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Investor Daily p.13)

- LONDON SUMATRA 9-MTH NET PROFIT DOUBLES

Plantation firm London Sumatra Indonesia reported net profit in the first nine months doubled to 1.31 trillion rupiah as operating revenues were up to 3.52 trillion rupiah from 2.4 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Investor Daily p.13)

- KALBE FARMA 9-MTH PROFIT UP 18 PCT

State pharmaceutical company Kalbe Farme recorded a net profit of 1.06 trillion rupiah in the first nine months, a 18 percent rise from a year earlier, on sales that were up 6 percent to 7.69 trillion rupiah. (Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.14)

- JEMBO CABLE TO SPEND $3.5 MLN FOR EXPANSION

Cable and wire manufacturer Jembo Cable Company plans to spend approximately $3.5 million to boost annual production capacity of its aluminium cables and copper wires, said Antonius Benadi, the company's finance director. He added that it sees 2012 aluminium cable output will grow 30-40 percent from a current 12,000 tonnes and copper wire output to rise 10-20 percent from a current 9,000 tonnes. (Kontan p.4)

- JAN-AUGUST FOREIGN TOURIST ARRIVALS GROW 7 PCT Y/Y

Indonesia's Statistics Bureau reported foreign tourist arrivals from January to August have reached 4.96 million people, up 7 percent from a year earlier. The ministry of tourism forecast the number of foreign tourist arrivals will reach 7.7 million by the end of this year, up 10 percent from last year, said the ministry's i Gusti Ngurah Putra. (Kontan p.14)

- AUSTRALIAN INVESTOR EYES AIRPORT BUSINESS

Australian investment firm Macquarie Capital has expressed interest to invest in the airport business via a public private partnership scheme, said John Walker, the company's managing director. The government said it needs foreign investors to expand airports that need total investment of up to 32 trillion rupiah ($3.6 billion), said Bambang Susantono, deputy transportation minister. (Kontan p.15)

- SEMEN GRESIK SEES 2012 OUTPUT AT 48 MLN TONNES

Cement producer Semen Gresik expects production in 2012 will reach 48 million tonnes as it sees sales will up to 21.12 million tonnes from this year's target of 19.15 million tonnes, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Investor Daily p.8)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks rose, poised for their best week in nearly three years, as a long-awaited plan to resolve the European debt crisis encouraged investors to put money back in markets driving up prices of risky assets such as the euro and commodities.

* U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on Thursday as an agreement by European leaders to help contain the region's two-year debt crisis lifted a cloud hovering over markets.

* Indonesia , Asia's best performing stock market so far for the year, ended 2 percent firmer at a six-week closing high, on foreign inflows of $66.2 million. Indonesia's largest lender, Bank Mandiri , gained 4.4 percent and the biggest micro lender, Bank Rakyat Indonesia , added 1.5 percent.

"This market sentiment will continue until the end of this month with third-quarter results. I also think the local market is seeing less impact from the global slowdown, given its large domestic consumption base," said John Teja, director at Ciptadana Securities in Jakarta.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Crude oil futures rallied more than 4 percent on Thursday, primed by a deal on Greek debt that many analysts said bodes well for resolving the euro zone crisis.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1284.59 3.43 42.59 USD/JPY 75.91 -0.09 -0.07 US 10YR 2.40 0.48 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1746.09 0.12 2.14 US CRUDE CLc1 93.71 -0.27 -0.25 DOW JONES 12208.55 2.86 339.51 ASIA ADRS 126.53 5.09 6.13 FTSE 100 5713.82 2.89 160.58 --------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 8872.5 Rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)