JAKARTA Nov 11 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- BUSAN AUTO FINANCE REVISES DOWN 2011 LOAN TARGET

Bussan Auto Finance, a motorcycle financing firm, revised down its 2011 financing target to 10.5 trillion rupiah, from 11 trillion rupiah forecast earlier, due to Thailand's floods that led to a decline in supply of parts, said Armando Lung, the company's marketing director. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- COAL MINER ABM INVESTAMA EYES 12.5 MLN T IN 2014

ABM Investama, a coal miner controlled by the Hamami family, said its coal production will increase about five times to 12.5 million tonnes in the next three years from its South Kalimantan and Sumatra coal mines, said Yovie Priadi, a company director (Investor Daily)

- ASTRA AGRO TO SPEND 1.5 TRLN RPH FOR 2012 CAPEX

Astra Agro Lestari, a palm oil unit of Astra International, plans to spend up to 1.5 trillion rupiah of capital expenditure next year to fund expansion, said Tofan Mahdi, a company executive. (Investor Daily p.14)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares rebounded modestly on Friday and the euro clung to tentative gains, after brighter corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and debt-ladened Italy was able to fund itself at a bond auction.

* U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous session's steep losses as investors latched onto positive corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening in Europe's debt crisis.

* Indonesia index, fell 1.9 percent on Thursday as concerns over euro zone debt outweighed the surprise cut of 50 basis points in central bank's benchmark lending rate.

For prices see, for news see.

* Crude oil futures rebounded on Thursday, as investors saw some progress in Italy's efforts to solve its debt problems and U.S. data showed a slight improvement in the economy, beefing up appetite for risk.

* Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to a three month high on Thursday after a surprise stock draw that prompted investors to focus on prospects of erratic weather later this year hurting production.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0231 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1239.69 0.86% 10.590 USD/JPY 77.55 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0573 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1766.69 0.40% 7.100 US CRUDE 97.63 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 11893.79 0.96% 112.85 ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.00% 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)