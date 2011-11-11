JAKARTA Nov 11 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)
- BUSAN AUTO FINANCE REVISES DOWN 2011 LOAN TARGET
Bussan Auto Finance, a motorcycle financing firm, revised
down its 2011 financing target to 10.5 trillion rupiah, from 11
trillion rupiah forecast earlier, due to Thailand's floods that
led to a decline in supply of parts, said Armando Lung, the
company's marketing director. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- COAL MINER ABM INVESTAMA EYES 12.5 MLN T IN 2014
ABM Investama, a coal miner controlled by the Hamami family,
said its coal production will increase about five times to 12.5
million tonnes in the next three years from its South Kalimantan
and Sumatra coal mines, said Yovie Priadi, a company director
(Investor Daily)
- ASTRA AGRO TO SPEND 1.5 TRLN RPH FOR 2012 CAPEX
Astra Agro Lestari, a palm oil unit of Astra
International, plans to spend up to 1.5 trillion
rupiah of capital expenditure next year to fund expansion, said
Tofan Mahdi, a company executive. (Investor Daily p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian shares rebounded modestly on Friday and the euro
clung to tentative gains, after brighter corporate news lifted
U.S. stocks and debt-ladened Italy was able to fund itself at a
bond auction.
* U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous
session's steep losses as investors latched onto positive
corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening
in Europe's debt crisis.
* Indonesia index, fell 1.9 percent on Thursday as
concerns over euro zone debt outweighed the surprise cut of 50
basis points in central bank's benchmark lending rate.
* Crude oil futures rebounded on Thursday, as investors
saw some progress in Italy's efforts to solve its debt problems
and U.S. data showed a slight improvement in the economy,
beefing up appetite for risk.
* Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to a three month high
on Thursday after a surprise stock draw that prompted investors
to focus on prospects of erratic weather later this year hurting
production.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0231 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1239.69 0.86% 10.590
USD/JPY 77.55 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0573 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1766.69 0.40% 7.100
US CRUDE 97.63 -0.15% -0.150
DOW JONES 11893.79 0.96% 112.85
ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.00% 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
