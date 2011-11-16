JAKARTA Nov 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- INDONESIA SEES FOOTWEAR EXPORTS RISING 28 PCT IN 2011

Indonesia's government expects footwear exports to reach $3.2 billion this year, up 28 percent from $2.5 billion last year, as exports in the third quarter have already reached $2.8 billion, said Budi Irmawan, director of textiles at the industry ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- PERTAMINA PLANS TO BUY 10 TANKERS FOR $220 MLN

PT Pertamina, the state-owned oil and gas firm, plans to buy 10 oil tankers worth $220 million from local dockyards as it aims to boost the domestic shipbuilding industry, said Suhartoko, a Pertamina executive. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- PELITA SEJAHTERA BUYS A MAJORITY STAKE IN GOLD MINE

PT Pelita Sejahtera Abadi, a tourism service company, plans to buy a 98.87 percent stake in gold miner PT J Resources Nusantara, financed by the 1.44 trillon rupiah it raised from a rights issue. It aims to shift its focus into the mining sector, it said in a statement. (Investor Daily)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares struggled on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward formation of a new Italian government and stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.

* Indonesia index, fell 0.5 percent on Monday as due to lingering concern on the euro zone debt crisis denting sentiment across the region.

For prices see, for news see.

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday on supportive data that pointed to continued economic growth in the fourth quarter, sending U.S. crude to a 16-week peak and offsetting concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will keep spreading.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended slightly lower on Tuesday after earlier rising to their highest level in nearly five months as lingering concerns about the euro zone's debt offset robust demand and expectations of falling output.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0233 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1257.81 0.48% 6.030 USD/JPY 77.11 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0156 -- -0.033 SPOT GOLD 1770 -0.62% -11.000 US CRUDE 98.61 -0.76% -0.760 DOW JONES 12096.16 0.14% 17.18 ASIA ADRS 117.77 0.09% 0.11 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)