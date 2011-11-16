JAKARTA Nov 16 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)
- INDONESIA SEES FOOTWEAR EXPORTS RISING 28 PCT IN 2011
Indonesia's government expects footwear exports to reach
$3.2 billion this year, up 28 percent from $2.5 billion last
year, as exports in the third quarter have already reached $2.8
billion, said Budi Irmawan, director of textiles at the industry
ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- PERTAMINA PLANS TO BUY 10 TANKERS FOR $220 MLN
PT Pertamina, the state-owned oil and gas firm, plans to
buy 10 oil tankers worth $220 million from local dockyards as it
aims to boost the domestic shipbuilding industry, said
Suhartoko, a Pertamina executive. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- PELITA SEJAHTERA BUYS A MAJORITY STAKE IN GOLD MINE
PT Pelita Sejahtera Abadi, a tourism service
company, plans to buy a 98.87 percent stake in gold miner PT J
Resources Nusantara, financed by the 1.44 trillon rupiah it
raised from a rights issue. It aims to shift its focus into the
mining sector, it said in a statement. (Investor Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian shares struggled on Wednesday as signs that rising
borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears
that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from
the region's debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps
toward formation of a new Italian government and
stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.
* Indonesia index, fell 0.5 percent on Monday as due
to lingering concern on the euro zone debt crisis denting
sentiment across the region.
For prices see, for news see.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday on supportive data that pointed
to continued economic growth in the fourth quarter, sending U.S.
crude to a 16-week peak and offsetting concerns that the euro
zone debt crisis will keep spreading.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended slightly lower on Tuesday
after earlier rising to their highest level in nearly five
months as lingering concerns about the euro zone's debt offset
robust demand and expectations of falling output.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0233 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1257.81 0.48% 6.030
USD/JPY 77.11 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0156 -- -0.033
SPOT GOLD 1770 -0.62% -11.000
US CRUDE 98.61 -0.76% -0.760
DOW JONES 12096.16 0.14% 17.18
ASIA ADRS 117.77 0.09% 0.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)