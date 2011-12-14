JAKARTA, Dec 14 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT TO BUILD PALEMBANG OUTER RING ROAD, BRIDGE

Indonesia's public works ministry plans to develop a 22-kilometer eastern outer ring road and a 3.48-kilometer bridge in Palembang, South Sumatra, worth approximately 5 trillion rupiah, said Aidil Fikri, a local government official. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

- TIMAH SEES 2012 COAL OUTPUT DOWN TO 800,000 TONNES

Tin producer Timah sees 2012 coal output down to between 600,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes from a current 1 million tonnes, said Abrun Abubakar, the company's corporate secretary, adding that it aims to boost output by acquiring coal mines with coal reserves of up to 50 million tonnes next year. The firm has secured loans of up to 3 trillion rupiah from both local and foreign banks to finance the plan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Kontan p.3)

- GOVT SAYS FUEL SUBSIDY IN 2011 REACH 160 TRLN RPH

The government said fuel subsidies until the end of this year will reach 160 trillion rupiah, or 41.9 million kilolitres, higher than its budgeted target of 129.7 trillion rupiah, said finance minister Agus Martowardojo. (Kontan p.2)

- STATE FIRMS TO SPEND 46.52 TRLN RPH ON INFRASTRUCTURE

Nine state-owned companies will spend 46.52 trillion rupiah on infrastructure projects next year including power plants, airport, seaports, railway lines and toll roads, as part of the government's Master Plan for the Acceleration and Expansion of Indonesia's Economic Development, said deputy state-owned enterprises minister Mahmuddin Yasin. (Investor Daily p.26)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesian stocks fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday and net foreign selling of $87.3 million. The biggest bank by market value Bank Central Asia and the biggest micro lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

* Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an 11-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling effects of Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis.

* Palm futures closed hardly changed on Tuesday after earlier falling to near six-week lows on persistent worries over the euro zone debt crisis and higher than expected inventory data.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1225.73 -0.87% -10.740 USD/JPY 77.96 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9721 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1626 -0.30% -4.890 US CRUDE 99.91 -0.23% -0.230 DOW JONES 11954.94 -0.55% -66.45 ASIA ADRS 113.61 -1.35% -1.55 ----------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Rin Hindriyati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)