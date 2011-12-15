JAKARTA, Dec 15 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

- FARMERS REJECT SUGAR IMPORTS

Thousands of farmers from Java and Sumatra rallied in Jakarta on Wednesday to ask the government to cancel its plan to import sugar next year, said Soemitro Samadikoen, the head of Indonesia Sugarcane Farmers Association. (Kompas, p. 19)

- GOVT TO ISSUE POLICY TO LIMIT FRUIT IMPORTS

The Agriculture ministry plans to tighten some import rules to minimise the risk of the spread of pests on exotic quarantine plants, said Agriculture Minister Suswono.

- MOTORCYCLE SALES IN 2012 SEEN UP 15 PCT Y/Y

Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales are expected to reach 9.43 million units in 2012 and rise 15 percent from this year's target of 8.2 million units, said Gunadi Sindhuwinata, the chairman of The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI). (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8 & Investor Daily p.8)

- PLN TO BUILD CISOKAN HYDRO POWER PLANT WORTH $800 MLN

State electricity firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara, or PLN, will build Cisokan hydro-power plant (PLTA), a pump storage project in West Java, after the government signed a loan agreement of up to $640 million with the World Bank, said Bambang Dwiyanto, the company's senior corporate communication officer.

He said the plant will be equipped with four power generators, each with an output capacity of 260 megawatts, and is expected to start operating in 2016. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9 & Investor Daily p.9)

- JICT TO SPEND 1.5 TRLN RPH FOR SEAPORT EXPANSION

Shipping terminal operator the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) plans to spend 1.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($165.11 million) next year to expand its annual container handling capacity to 3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from current 2 million TEUs, said CEO Helman Sembiring. (Kontan p.15)

* Indonesian stocks ended 0.3 percent weaker to a two-week low and saw net outflows of $9.8 million.

* Asian shares retreated and the euro and commodities nursed stinging losses on Thursday after fears that Europe's debt crisis is still worsening prompted investors to dump riskier assets and huddle in the safety of the dollar and Treasuries.

* Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest drop in over two months as a commodities selloff led to breaches of key technical support.

* Palm futures reversed earlier losses to close almost 2 percent higher on Wednesday, as bargain hunters entered the market and comparative oils helped offset persistent doubts over the euro zone debt crisis.

