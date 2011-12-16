JAKARTA, Dec 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GARUDA BOOKS NET PROFITS OF 725 BLN RPH UNTIL NOV

Indonesia's flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk expects its 2011 full-year net profits to reach 1 trillion rupiah, after booking net profits of 725 billion rupiah in the first 11 months this year, said CEO Emirsyah Satar. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i5)

- SUGIH ENERGY TO RAISE 3 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE IN 2012

Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy Tbk plans to raise up to 3 trillion rupiah from a rights issue in the first quarter of 2012 to acquire oil and gas blocks and for working capital, said CEO Fachmi Zarkasy. The firm has appointed Sinarmas Sekuritas as financial advisor for the plan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Investor Daily p.9)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 1.3 percent on Thursday, as a decline in Chinese factory output added to worries about the global economy and Europe's debt crisis.

* Asian shares edged up and the euro slunk higher on Friday, as signs of strength in the U.S. economy temporarily broke through gloom over the European debt crisis that had driven a sell-off in riskier assets over the past three days.

* Oil fell a second straight day on Thursday in light volume trading, giving up early gains as investors remained cautious about prospects for economic growth in Europe and China.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures tumbled to a six-week low on Thursday, with a global commodities sell-off stretching from the previous day over concerns the European debt crisis was spiralling out of control.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET CHG

CHG S&P 500 1,215.75 0.32% 3.930 USD/JPY 77.86 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9113 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,573.3 0.24% 3.740

9 US CRUDE $93.58 -0.31% -0.290 DOW JONES 11868.81 0.38% 45.33 ASIA ADRS 111.59 -0.36% -0.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Michael Taylor)