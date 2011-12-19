JAKARTA Dec 19 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT PLANS TO OFFER GLOBAL BOND IN FEB 2012

The government plans to issue a global bond in February or March 2012 to finance its spending, said Rahmat Waluyanto, the head of the debt office at finance ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3)

- CONSTRUCTION SPENDING IN 2012 SEEN TO REACH 200 TRLN RPH-ASSOC

The National Contractors Association (Gapensi) sees construction spending in 2012 will reach 200 trillion rupiah ($22.14 billion) as the government will start working on some projects such as Trans-Java toll road connecting Jakarta to Surabaya, seaports, railways, and reservoir, said the chairman Soeharsojo. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

- INDONESIA OPTIMISTIC TO REACH ITS 2012 INVESTMENT TARGET OF 283 TRLN RPH - GOVT

The government said it would be easier to reach its 2012 investment target of 283 trillion rupiah ($31.32 billion) after it regained an investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings to BBB- from previous BB+, said Azhar Lubis, deputy chairman of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM). (Kontan p.2)

- BAKRIE BROTHERS SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 20-25 PCT

The holding company of the Bakrie family's business, Bakrie & Brothers, sees revenues in 2012 growing 20-25 percent in average from this year's target of 13 trillion rupiah ($1.44 billion), said CEO Bobby Gafur S. Umar. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Investor Daily p.13)

- CAR SALES IN 2012 TO REACH 950,000 UNITS, RISE 8 PCT Y/Y - ASSOC

The Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo) sees domestic car sales in 2012 will reach 950,000 units, rise 8 percent from this year's expectation at 880,000 units, said the chairman Johnny Darmawan. Up to November, sales have reached 813,856 units. (Bisnis Indonesia p.18 & Investor Daily p.8)

- 15 OIL AND GAS PROJECTS TO START PRODUCTION IN 2012

About 15 oil and gas projects to start production in 2012 with total output 1.15 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) and 32,200 barrels of oil per day (bpd), said deputy for operation of the oil and gas regulator BPMigas, Rudi Rubiandini. (Jakarta Post p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesia gained 1.8 percent on Friday from its lowest close since Nov. 29 in heavy volume, backed by net foreign buying of$34 million, after Fitch gave it an investment-grade rating.

* Asian stocks fell on Monday on fears possible credit ratings downgrades of several European countries could derail progress towards resolving the euro zone's debt crisis, while the euro steadied after its worst weekly performance in three months.

* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.

* Brent crude oil futures settled lower on Friday on persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis following a warning from credit ratings agency Fitch that it may downgrade France and six other countries in the bloc.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose by as much as 1.4 percent on Friday, rebounding from the previous day's six-week low and tracking gains in other markets, but traders expected the euro zone worries to dampen sentiment.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1219.66 0.32% 3.910 USD/JPY 77.83 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8508 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1600 0.08% 1.250 US CRUDE 93.24 -0.31% -0.290 DOW JONES 11866.39 -0.02% -2.42 ASIA ADRS 111.44 -0.13% -0.15 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 9,035 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindriyati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)