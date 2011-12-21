JAKARTA Dec 21 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- PEOPLE BURN BUILDINGS OF ELECTED WEST PAPUA GOVERNOR
Scores of people burned four buildings owned by West Papua
Governor Abraham Atururi and damaged dozens of vehicles around
the compound over dissatisfaction that the Constitutional Court
had decided Atururi as the re-elected governor in a recent
election. (Kompas, p. 15)
- IMPORTED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PRODUCTS REACH $220.91 MLN
The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPMMI) said
the nation's imported food and beverage products from January
until November reached $220.91 million, up 16 percent from
$190.11 million a year earlier, led by imports from Malaysia
said Franky Sibarani, the secretary general of the association.
(Investor Daily p.8)
- GOVT TO CREATE 3.9 MILLION OF JOBS NEXT YEAR-MINISTER
Indonesia's government aims to create 3.9 million jobs in
2012 through poverty reduction program and economic development
masterplan, said Coordinating Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa.
(Bisnis Indonesia, p.3)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's main stock index gave up an early rise
to a one-week high, ending down 0.48 percent on Tuesday, with
mining firm Energi Mega Persada, leading the turnover
and the volume, surging 6.32 percent.
* Asian stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday after upbeat
U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt, with
investors' focus turning to a European Central Bank's tender as
a gauge for euro zone funding strains.
* U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as
investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking
companies, though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's
move.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, posting the biggest
percentage rise since October, on supportive economic data that
also lifted the euro and equities, coupled with worries about
potential supply disruptions in Iran and Kazakhstan.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended flat on Tuesday
as traders were divided between lower export demand and
expectations of heavy rains disrupting output in southeast Asia.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,241.30 2.98% 35.950
USD/JPY 77.83 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.934 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD $1,621.19 0.43% 6.900
US CRUDE $97.22 0.00% 3.340
DOW JONES 12103.58 2.87% 337.32
ASIA ADRS 112.26 3.14% 3.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Rin Hindriyati and Olivia Rondonuwu)