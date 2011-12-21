(Adds Bisnis Indonesia digest item, edits)

- PEOPLE BURN PROPERTY OWNED BY ELECTED WEST PAPUA GOVERNOR

Scores of people burned four buildings owned by West Papua Governor Abraham Atururi and damaged dozens of vehicles around his compound. The crowd was angry that the Constitutional Court announced that he had won his re-election bid. (Kompas, p. 15)

- IMPORTED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PRODUCTS REACH $220.91 MLN

The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPMMI) said the nation's imported food and beverage products from January until November reached $220.91 million, up 16 percent from $190.11 million a year earlier, led by imports from Malaysia said Franky Sibarani, the secretary general of the association. (Investor Daily p.8)

- GOVT TO CREATE 3.9 MILLION OF JOBS NEXT YEAR-MINISTER

Indonesia's government aims to create 3.9 million jobs in 2012 through a poverty reduction program and an economic development masterplan, said Coordinating Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa. (Bisnis Indonesia, p.3)

- AGIS EXPANDS INTO MINING BUSINESS

Electronic distributor Agis plans to expand into the mining business by acquiring a 2,000-hectare gold mine that is estimated to have gold reserves of about 50 tonnes in West Sumatra, said Steven Kesuma, the company's CEO, adding that it expects to seal the acquisition deal in the first quarter of 2012 and start production in the second quarter.

The firm have agreed to set up a joint venture with Chinese firm Fujian Zinjifu Enterprises Co Ltd to work on the plan. (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)

* Jakarta's main stock index gave up an early rise to a one-week high, ending down 0.48 percent on Tuesday, with mining firm Energi Mega Persada, leading the turnover and the volume, surging 6.32 percent.

* Asian stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt, with investors' focus turning to a European Central Bank's tender as a gauge for euro zone funding strains.

* U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking companies, though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's move.

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, posting the biggest percentage rise since October, on supportive economic data that also lifted the euro and equities, coupled with worries about potential supply disruptions in Iran and Kazakhstan.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended flat on Tuesday as traders were divided between lower export demand and expectations of heavy rains disrupting output in southeast Asia.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,241.30 2.98% 35.950 USD/JPY 77.83 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.934 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,621.19 0.43% 6.900 US CRUDE $97.22 0.00% 3.340 DOW JONES 12103.58 2.87% 337.32 ASIA ADRS 112.26 3.14% 3.42 -------------------------------------------------------------

