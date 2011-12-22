JAKARTA Dec 22 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- BCA SEES 2011 LOAN GROWTH AT 30 PCT
Lender PT Bank Central Asia Tbk forecasts that
full year loan growth in 2011 will stand at around 27-30
percent, higher than its initial target of 18-20 percent,
boosted by housing loans which grew 50 percent due to a low
lending rate, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.6)
- CHEVRON DEEP WATER PROJECT WORTH $7 BLN TO START
PRODUCTION IN 2015-BP MIGAS
Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BP Migas expects US-based
Chevron's deep water gas development project worth $7
billion in Makassar Strait, East Kalimantan, will start
production in early 2015, said deputy for operations Rudi
Rubiandini. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)
- CBANK SEES TOTAL INVESTMENT IN 2012 TO GROW BY 10 PCT
Indonesia's central bank sees total investment in 2012 will
grow by 9.7-10.1 percent, up from this year's forecast of 7.7
percent after it regained an investment grade rating from Fitch
Ratings said Jeffry D Putra, the bank's senior official. (Kontan
p.2)
- CAR SALES IN 2012 SEEN TO REACH 950,000 UNITS-ASSOC
Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo) sees
car sales in 2012 will reach between 900,000-950,000 units and
forecasts sales at end-2011 will reach 880,000 units, said
chairman Johnny Darmawan. (Kontan p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's main stock index Indonesia
pushed up to three-week highs on Wednesday, ending up 1.12
percent cheered by better economic news from the United States.
* Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as doubts
remained over how much of the funds banks raised from an
inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender will actually
flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore
confidence.
* U.S. stocks declined modestly on Wednesday as equities
retreated from recent gains, while weak earnings from Oracle
raised concerns about the health of the tech sector, pressuring
the group and pushing the Nasdaq down more than 1 percent.
* Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as
U.S. crude inventories dropped to their lowest in nearly three
years, overshadowing worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a one-week high
on Wednesday, supported by expectations of rising demand, firmer
comparative oils and an improving Euro zone debt outlook.
($1 = 9,070 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindriyati and Rieka Rahadiana)