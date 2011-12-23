JAKARTA Dec 23 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- BUKIT ASAM TO SPEND 1.7 TRLN RPH FOR CAPEX IN 2012
State-controlled coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk
plans to spend 1.7 trillion rupiah ($187.53 million) on capital
expenditure (capex) next year, up 31 percent from 2011 capex of
1.3 trillion rupiah to be used to develop infrastructure and
finance its routine spending, said newly appointed CEO
Milawarma. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1 & Kontan p.3)
- CONSORTIUM JAKARTA TOLLROAD DEVELOPMENT WINS SIX TOLL ROAD
PROJECTS WORTH 40.02 TRLN RPH
A consortium, Jakarta Tollroad Development, that consists of
PT Hutama Karya, PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk, PT
Wijaya Karya Tbk, PT Adhi Karya Tbk, and PT
Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada Tbk is likely to win a
tender to build six Jakarta inner city toll roads worth 40.02
trillion rupiah ($4.41 billion) after India's Wellspon failed to
pass the prequalification bidding process, said head of toll
road regulatory agency Ahmad Ghani Ghazali. (Bisnis Indonesia p
8, Kontan p.20 & Investor Daily p.6)
- INDONESIA 2012 CEMENT SALES SEEN AT 48.15 MLN TONNES
Domestic cement sales in 2012 are expected to reach 48.15
million tonnes, up 7 percent from this year's forecast of 45
million tonnes, boosted by around 30 infrastructure projects
worth $15.25 billion until 2014 that may require up to 4 million
tonnes of cement, said corporate secretary of PT Semen Gresik
Tbk, Sunardi Prionomurti. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's main stock index Indonesia ended
flat on Thursday as short term players quickly booked profits
amid weaknesses in Asia and nagging concerns over the euro zone
debt crisis.
* Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a
strengthening economy in the United States encouraged a modest
year-end rally in riskier assets.
* U.S. stocks rose in another thinly traded session on
Thursday, putting the S&P on track for its third straight
advance after data pointed to ongoing improvement in the labor
market and reinforced expectations for a rally into the end of
the year.
* U.S. crude futures ended higher a fourth straight session
on Thursday as violence in Iraq and upcoming Iranian navy
exercises raised fears of potential supply disruptions, while
supportive labor and consumer sentiment data also provided lift
for oil.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a near two week
high on Thursday as traders focused more on heavy rains
potentially disrupting production than fixating on concerns of
euro zone debt crisis eroding global economic growth.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2357 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1254 0.83% 10.280
USD/JPY 78.17 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9528 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1607.74 0.11% 1.840
US CRUDE 99.39 -0.14% -0.140
DOW JONES 12169.65 0.51% 61.91
ASIA ADRS 113.01 0.96% 1.07
--------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
($1 = 9,065 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindriyati and Rieka Rahadiana)