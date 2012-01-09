JAKARTA, Jan 9 Following is a list of
PRESS DIGEST
- BANK MUAMALAT PLANS TO ISSUE 1.25 TRLN RPH SUKUK IN H1
PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia Tbk, Indonesia's second largest
sharia lender, plans to issue a sub-ordinated sukuk worth 800
billion Indonesian rupiah($87.96 million)and a global sukuk
worth $50 million in the first half of this year, said CEO
Arviyan Arifin. (Bisnis Indonesia p.4)
- CIPUTRA PROPERTY TO EXPAND INTO LOW-COST HOTEL BUSINESS
Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans to
expand into the low-cost hotel business with a total investment
of up to 270 billion rupiah by building six budget hotels this
year, three of which are planned in Bandung, Yogyakarta and
Semarang, said CEO Artadinata Djangkar. (Kontan p.4)
- PAN BROTHERS TARGETS PRODUCTIONS UP 62.6 PCT THIS YR
Garment producer PT Pan Brothers Tbk plans to raise
production by 62.6 percent this year with the help of two new
factories in Central Java. The developments are expected to be
completed in the first quarter of this year, said Fitri R.
Hartono, the company's finance director. (Kontan p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's benchmark stock index fell 0.94 percent
on Friday as investors were nervous ahead of U.S. job data later
in the day, but Southeast Asian stock markets ended the first
week of the year with modest gains.
* The euro sank against the dollar and the yen and Asian
stocks stalled on Monday, as renewed gloom about the fallout
from the European sovereign debt crisis overshadowed signs of
vigour in the U.S. economy.
* U.S. stocks rose in the first week of 2012, even though
news that the U.S. jobless rate neared a three-year low did not
whet interest in equities on Friday.
* Brent crude prices edged up on Friday and gained more than
5 percent for the week as anxiety over Iran and potential supply
disruptions countered the dollar's strength on
better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth and concerns about
Europe's economy.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures gained on Friday as
prospects of erratic weather hurting production overshadowed
renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1277.81 -0.25% -3.250
USD/JPY 76.94 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9578 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1609.49 -0.46% -7.490
US CRUDE 101.35 -0.21% -0.210
DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78
ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9095.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)