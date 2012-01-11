(Adds digest)

PRESS DIGEST

DELMA MINING TO START PRODUCTION IN H2

Coal miner PT Delma Mining Corporation expects to start producing coal from its mine in East Kalimantan in the second half of this year, with an initial output of 50,000 tonnes that will all be exported to India, said CEO Bob Kamandanu. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)

PETROGRES TO SPEND 1 TRLN RPH FOR 2012 CAPEX

Fertilizer producer PT Petrokimia Gresik (Petrogres) will spend 1 trillion rupiah ($109.23 million) on capital expenditure this year that will be used to build an ammonia plant worth $700 million, an acid phosphate factory worth $200 million and other supporting infrastructure facilities such as a port and road, said CEO Hidayat Nyakman. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

STAR ENERGY SEES 2012 OUTPUT AT 11,000 BOEPD

Oil and gas firm Star Energy expects to produce 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year, including 3,480 barrels of oil per day and 42 million metric standard cubic feet of gas per day from its Kakap field in Sumatra, said CEO Asrin Haznam. (Investor Daily p.9)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's benchmark stock index rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday as a strong oil market attracted broad-based buying in commodities-related stocks and volume picked up, although continuing concern over euro zone sovereign debt kept foreign inflows in check.

* Asian shares hit a month-high on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism about the world's top two economies and relief France is not facing an imminent debt rating cut, but the euro struggled on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of key auctions.

* U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares.

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday as optimism about U.S. economic growth, anxiety about Iran's nuclear program dispute with the West and unrest in Nigeria overrode concerns about Europe's economy and debt crisis.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures were unchanged on Tuesday as concerns that erratic weather in South America and Southeast Asia could hurt oilseed production offset uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET

CHG CHG S&P 500 1,292.08 0.89% 11.380 USD/JPY 76.86 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.970 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,634.29 0.11% 1.800 US CRUDE $102.14 -0.10% -0.100 DOW JONES 12462.47 0.56% 69.78 ASIA ADRS 118.30 1.67% 1.94 --------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 9,155 rupiah) (Reporting by Matthew Bigg and Rin Hindryati)