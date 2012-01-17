JAKARTA Jan 17 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- BW PLANTATION SEES 2012 CPO OUTPUT UP 25 PCT
PT BW Plantation, a palm oil plantation firm, sees
its crude palm oil (CPO) output reaching 130,812 tonnes in 2012,
up 25 percent from 2011's production, said Kelik Irwantono, the
company's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- STATE GAS DISTRIBUTOR OPENS BID FOR TERMINAL PROJECT
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara, the nation's biggest gas
distributor, plans to open bidding process for the construction
of its floating gas receiving terminal for Sumatera island in
the second half of 2012, said Jobi Triananda Hasjim, a PGAS
director (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 0.65 on
Monday led by commodities-related and banking shares, after euro
zone sovereign rating cuts by Standard & Poor's rekindled
concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Asian shares inched higher and the euro stayed above a
17-month trough on Tuesday as investors focused on economic data
from China to gauge the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on
global growth.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, snapping a four-day
winning streak, after news reports that Standard & Poor's would
downgrade credit ratings on several euro-zone countries.
* Oil futures rose on Monday on growing tension between
Saudi Arabia and Iran, after the Islamic state told its Gulf
Arab neighbours not to make up any shortfall caused by an
embargo on its crude oil exports.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell to more than a
three-week low on Monday as investor concerns over the euro zone
debt crisis and higher-than-expected edible oil supplies weighed
on the market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410
USD/JPY 76.84 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8688 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1649.39 0.37% 6.010
US CRUDE 99.58 0.89% 0.880
DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96
ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,080 rupiah)
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau & Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil
Chatterjee)