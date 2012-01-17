JAKARTA Jan 17 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- BW PLANTATION SEES 2012 CPO OUTPUT UP 25 PCT

PT BW Plantation, a palm oil plantation firm, sees its crude palm oil (CPO) output reaching 130,812 tonnes in 2012, up 25 percent from 2011's production, said Kelik Irwantono, the company's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- STATE GAS DISTRIBUTOR OPENS BID FOR TERMINAL PROJECT

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara, the nation's biggest gas distributor, plans to open bidding process for the construction of its floating gas receiving terminal for Sumatera island in the second half of 2012, said Jobi Triananda Hasjim, a PGAS director (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 0.65 on Monday led by commodities-related and banking shares, after euro zone sovereign rating cuts by Standard & Poor's rekindled concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Asian shares inched higher and the euro stayed above a 17-month trough on Tuesday as investors focused on economic data from China to gauge the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on global growth.

* U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, after news reports that Standard & Poor's would downgrade credit ratings on several euro-zone countries.

* Oil futures rose on Monday on growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, after the Islamic state told its Gulf Arab neighbours not to make up any shortfall caused by an embargo on its crude oil exports.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell to more than a three-week low on Monday as investor concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and higher-than-expected edible oil supplies weighed on the market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410 USD/JPY 76.84 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8688 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1649.39 0.37% 6.010 US CRUDE 99.58 0.89% 0.880 DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96 ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 9,080 rupiah) (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau & Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)