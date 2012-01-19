JAKARTA Jan 19 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA

- Indonesia's investment board to announce the realisastion of foreign direct investment in 2011 in Jakarta 1100 (0400 GMT)

PRESS DIGEST

- HOLCIM SEES CEMENT OUTPUT AT 10 MLN T IN 2012

PT Holcim Indonesia, a cement maker, plans to boost its production capacity to 10 million tonnes this year, up from 8.3 million tonnes last year, on strong demand from residential developers, said Rusli Setiawan, a company director. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- KRAKATAU-POSCO STEEL PLANT TO START OPERATION IN 2013 PT Krakatau Steel, Southeast Asia's biggest steel maker, expects its joint-owned $3 billion steel factory, which currently under construction, with South Korean's POSCO to start operation in 2013, said Krakatau's CEO Fazwar Bujang. (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesian stocks pushed higher on Wednesday, reversing early losses after Moody's upgraded the credit status of Southeast Asia's biggest economy to investment grade, with banks rallying following deposit ratings upgrades by the ratings agency.

* Asian shares rose to a two-month high and the euro firmed on Thursday after news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to boost its resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis helped to ease worries about Europe's funding difficulties.

* U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help countries hit by the European debt crisis, while forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some worries over bank profits.

* Brent crude oil futures dropped back on Wednesday as a weak demand outlook overshadowed hopes the International Monetary Fund would be able to raise more money to help resolve Europe's debt crisis.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures inched up on Wednesday as expectations that erratic weather in South America and Southeast Asia could limit edible oil supply overshadowed lingering European debt worries.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1308.04 1.11% 14.370 USD/JPY 76.72 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8896 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1661.84 0.14% 2.380 US CRUDE 101.41 0.82% 0.820 DOW JONES 12578.95 0.78% 96.88 ASIA ADRS 120.13 1.37% 1.62 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 9,047.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau & Rin Hindryati; editing by Michael Taylor)