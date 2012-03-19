JAKARTA, March 19 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
TRIKOMSEL ACQUIRES A MAJORITY STAKE IN GLOBAL TELESHOP
Telecommunication products supplier PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk
h as bought a n 80 percent s take i n PT Global Teleshop
fo r $100 million, says th e firm's right issue prospectus.
(Investor Daily p.13)
AUTO FINANCING SEEN DOWN 30-50 PCT IN 2012 - ASSOC
The Indonesian Association of Financial Services forecasts
that 2012 car and motorbike f inancing will f all about 3 0-50
percent after the government introduced a new policy on minimum
down payment for automotive loans at 20 to 30 percent, Ch airman
Wiwie Kurnia said. (I nvestor Daily p.22 & Bisnis Indonesia p.6)
HM SAMPOERNA RECORDS 2011 NET PROFITS UP 25 PCT
Indonesian cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna
reported net profit of 8.06 trillion rupiah ($882.80 million) in
2011, up 25 percent from a year earlier as net sales rose 22
percent to 52.85 trillion rupiah from the same period a year
ago. (Kontan p.3)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market fell 0.3 percent on
Friday as players locked in profits.
* Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against
the yen on Monday with investors buoyed after the U.S. market
hit an almost four-year high last week and with higher European
stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro
zone.
* The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with
a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities
near four-year highs.
* Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday on support
from the continuing tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear
program and the potential for supply disruptions in the region
along with the weaker dollar.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were almost flat on Friday, as
some traders booked profits from a nine-month high notched in
the previous session, while strong exports and soybean supply
fears in drought-hit South America supported prices.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1404.17 0.11% 1.570
USD/JPY 83.44 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3138 -- 0.016
SPOT GOLD 1660.29 0.41% 6.800
US CRUDE 107.39 0.31% 0.340
DOW JONES 13232.62 -0.15% -20.14
ASIA ADRS 131.30 0.12% 0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,130 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor)