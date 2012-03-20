JAKARTA, March 20 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (IN GMT)
NISSAN-RENAULT PRESS CONFERENCE
CEO of Nissan-Renault, Japanese-Franco auto group, Carlos
Ghosn, to hold a news conference during a two-day visit.(0500)
GOVERNMENT BONDS AUCTION RESULT
The finance ministry is to announce results of a bond
auction.(0800)
PRESS DIGEST
NISSAN-RENAULT BOOSTS INVESTMENT TO $400 MLN
Japanese-Franco auto group, Renault-Nissan alliance will
increase its investment to $400 million from $100 million to
build a factory in Cikampek, West Java, as it plans to make
Indonesia a production hub for Southeast Asia, said industry
minister M.S. Hidayat. (Investor Daily p.8 & The Jakarta Post
p.1)
BANK JATIM APPOINTS TWO UNDERWRITERS FOR IPO
East Java provincial lender Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa
Timur (Jatim) has appointed Mandiri Sekuritas and Bahana
Securities as underwriters for its initial public offering this
year, said director Eko Antono, adding that it expects to raise
1 trillion rupiah ($109.53 million). (Bisnis Indonesia p.5)
TOWER BERSAMA SEEKS $325 MLN LOAN
Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure Tbk aims to get a $325 million loan in
the second quarter to finance tower expansion, said CEO Herman
Setya Budi. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Jakarta composite index inched down 0.09 percent
on Monday with banks and property stocks under pressure after
the central bank announcement on Friday it would limit the size
of housing loans to prevent price bubbles and excessive lending.
* The dollar fell on Tuesday as easing fears about the
threat posed to the euro zone by Greece diminished the U.S.
currency's safe-haven appeal, while Asian shares crept higher
following a rally on Wall Street.
* The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within
10 percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it
would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock.
* Brent crude oil futures edged lower on Monday on prospects
that Libya would return to full pre-war export levels by April
this year and on rising production from Saudi Arabia, but
worries about Iran supply disruption limited the day's losses.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as
investors booked profits on concerns the market was overbought,
although losses were capped by upbeat demand prospects and
soybean supply fears in drought-hit South America.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1409.75 0.4 5.580
USD/JPY 83.38 0.01 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3753 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1662.45 0.12 2.050
US CRUDE 107.78 -0.29 -0.310
DOW JONES 13239.13 0.05 6.51
ASIA ADRS 131.68 0.29 0.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,130 rupiah)
(Reporting by Jakarta Newsroom and Rin Hindryati; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)