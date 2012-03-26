JAKARTA, March 26 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
INTRACO TO BUILD TRUCK MANUFACTURING PLANT WORTH $100 MLN
Heavy equipment distributor PT Intraco Penta and
truck manufacturer China National Heavy Truck Company
are planning to develop the Sinotruck truck manufacturing plant
this year with investment of $100 million, said CEO Jimmy Halim,
after signing an MoU in Beijing on Friday as part of President
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's visit to China. (Investor Daily p.13
& Kontan p.15)
ASMIN KOALINDO GETS $350 MLN LOAN FROM FIRST GULF BANK
PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, a subsidiary of coking coal miner
PT Borneo Lumbung Energi and Metal, secured a $350
million loan from Abu Dhabi-based First Gulf Bank, for
working capital to boost coal exports, said George Abraham, head
of corporate banking at First Gulf Bank. (Investor Daily p.13)
BOSOWA TO BUILD SMELTER WORTH $200 MLN
PT Bosowa Metal Industri, a metal subsidiary of diversified
business group Bosowa, is planning to develop a $200 million
smelter plant in South Sulawesi with production capacity of
10,000 tonnes per year, said CEO Erwin Aksa.(Bisnis Indonesia
p.7)
ELECTRONIC SALES IN FEB DOWN 12 PCT M/M
The Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) said that
electronic sales in February fell 12 percent from the previous
month to 2.07 trillion rupiah ($226.04 million). The Electronic
Marketers Club (EMC) sees 2012 sales reaching 28.5 trillion
rupiah, down from an earlier target of 30 trillion rupiah amid
concerns over an oil price hike, said chairman AG Rudyanto.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Kontan p.15)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Jakarta composite index rose 0.13 percent on
Thursday and closed for public holiday on Friday, while most
Southeast Asian stocks recouped early losses to end modestly
higher by late buying in beaten-down blue-chips and
resource-related shares.
* Asian shares fell on Friday and growth-linked currencies
such as the Australian dollar were shunned after data showing
shrinking factory activity in China and the euro zone heightened
concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.
* U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by
rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept
showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so
far this year.
* Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil
exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening
Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back
purchases.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a nine-month high on
Friday, as an upbeat demand outlook for the edible oil supported
prices and investor optimism returned after earlier fears of a
slowdown in global growth and commodity demand.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0031 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1397.11 0.31 4.330
USD/JPY 82.65 0.29 0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2532 -- 0.020
SPOT GOLD 1666.89 0.29 4.750
US CRUDE 106.64 -0.22 -0.240
DOW JONES 13080.73 0.27 34.59
ASIA ADRS 128.91 0.15 0.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)