JAKARTA, March 26 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

INTRACO TO BUILD TRUCK MANUFACTURING PLANT WORTH $100 MLN

Heavy equipment distributor PT Intraco Penta and truck manufacturer China National Heavy Truck Company are planning to develop the Sinotruck truck manufacturing plant this year with investment of $100 million, said CEO Jimmy Halim, after signing an MoU in Beijing on Friday as part of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's visit to China. (Investor Daily p.13 & Kontan p.15)

ASMIN KOALINDO GETS $350 MLN LOAN FROM FIRST GULF BANK

PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, a subsidiary of coking coal miner PT Borneo Lumbung Energi and Metal, secured a $350 million loan from Abu Dhabi-based First Gulf Bank, for working capital to boost coal exports, said George Abraham, head of corporate banking at First Gulf Bank. (Investor Daily p.13)

BOSOWA TO BUILD SMELTER WORTH $200 MLN

PT Bosowa Metal Industri, a metal subsidiary of diversified business group Bosowa, is planning to develop a $200 million smelter plant in South Sulawesi with production capacity of 10,000 tonnes per year, said CEO Erwin Aksa.(Bisnis Indonesia p.7)

ELECTRONIC SALES IN FEB DOWN 12 PCT M/M

The Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) said that electronic sales in February fell 12 percent from the previous month to 2.07 trillion rupiah ($226.04 million). The Electronic Marketers Club (EMC) sees 2012 sales reaching 28.5 trillion rupiah, down from an earlier target of 30 trillion rupiah amid concerns over an oil price hike, said chairman AG Rudyanto. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Kontan p.15)

* Jakarta composite index rose 0.13 percent on Thursday and closed for public holiday on Friday, while most Southeast Asian stocks recouped early losses to end modestly higher by late buying in beaten-down blue-chips and resource-related shares.

* Asian shares fell on Friday and growth-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar were shunned after data showing shrinking factory activity in China and the euro zone heightened concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

* U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year.

* Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a nine-month high on Friday, as an upbeat demand outlook for the edible oil supported prices and investor optimism returned after earlier fears of a slowdown in global growth and commodity demand.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1397.11 0.31 4.330 USD/JPY 82.65 0.29 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2532 -- 0.020 SPOT GOLD 1666.89 0.29 4.750 US CRUDE 106.64 -0.22 -0.240 DOW JONES 13080.73 0.27 34.59 ASIA ADRS 128.91 0.15 0.19 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)