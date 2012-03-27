JAKARTA, March 27 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

EXIMBANK TO ISSUE GLOBAL BOND WORTH $300 MLN

Indonesia's export financing agency Eximbank will issue $300 million in global bonds in the first half of 2012 to finance its 2013 expansion plans, said finance director Basuki Setyadjid, adding it has appointed Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi as underwriters. (Investor Daily p.1)

JAN-FEB TYRE SALES DOWN 5 PCT TO 8.24 MLN UNITS Y/Y

Indonesia's tyre sales in January and February fell 5 percent to 8.24 million units from 8.66 million units in the same period last year, due to the global economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S., said Aziz Pane, the chairman of Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association. (Investor Daily p.8 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

INDOCEMENT TO BOOST ANNUAL CAPACITY UP TO 30 MLN TONNES

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa, Indonesia's biggest cement maker by market value, is planning to nearly double its production capacity by 2017 to 30 million tonnes per year, from a current 18.6 million tonnes, by investing up to $2.6 billion to anticipate increasing demand, said director Tju Lie Sukanto. (Investor Daily p.13)

LIPPO CIKARANG 2011 NET PROFIT SOARS TO 258 BLN RPH

Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang booked 258 billion rupiah net profit in 2011, near four times the level a year earlier. Revenues more than doubled to 902 billion rupiah, said CEO Meow Chong Loh. (Investor Daily p.14)

TOWER BERSAMA TO SELL 5 PCT STAKE

Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure said it would sell 239.8 million shares or 5 percent of its capital to telecommunication firm PT Indosat at 2,757 rupiah per share to acquire 2,500 towers from Indosat. (Investor Daily p.14)

PANIN BANK RECORDS 2011 NET PROFIT OF 2.05 TRLN RPH

Lender PT Bank Panin booked 2.05 trillion rupiah net profit in 2011, up 41 percent from 1.45 trillion rupiah a year earlier, driven by higher interest and operating income and 27 percent loan growth in 2011, deputy CEO Roosniati Salihin said. (Investor Daily p.22)

