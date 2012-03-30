JAKARTA, March 30 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
INVESTMENT BOARD SEES Q1 INVESTMENT AT 57 TRLN RPH
Investment in the first quarter of 2012 is seen reaching
around 57 trillion rupiah, 20 percent of this year's government
target of 283.5 trillion rupiah, said Gita Wirjawan, chairman of
the Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), adding
that most investments were in manufacturing, infrastructure and
services sectors. (Kontan p.2 & Investor Daily p.30)
GOVT SEES Q1 EXPORT SLOWDOWN
The government forecast a slowdown in total exports in the
first quarter, as demand from major export destinations weakens,
said trade minister Gita Wirjawan, adding it would be hard to
achieve a 2012 export target of $230 billion. (Kontan p.2)
PETROSEA TO SPEND $240 MLN FOR CAPEX IN 2012
Construction firm and coal contractor, PT Petrosea
plans to spend $240 million on capital expenditure this year, up
55 percent from $155 million last year for expansion of its
contractor business and 10-15 new ships, said finance director
TG Shankar. (Kontan p.5)
KALBE FARMA RECORDS 2011 NET PROFIT UP 15 PCT
State pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma reported a
net profit of 1.48 trillion rupiah in 2011, up 15 percent from
1.28 trillion rupiah a year earlier, and net sales that were up
7 percent to 10.91 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.18)
MATAHARI 2011 SALES UP 15 PCT TO 9.26 TRLN RPH
Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima recorded 2011
sales grew 15 percent to 9.26 trillion rupiah from 8.04 trillion
rupiah a year earlier, boosted by hypermart store sales, said
CEO Benjamin Mailool. He added the firm owned 63 Hypermart
outlets across the country, after 12 new stores were opened in
2011. (Investor Daily p.20 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)
ABM INVESTAMA RECORDS 2011 NET PROFIT JUMPS TO 415.7 BLN RPH
Coal miner PT ABM Investama booked 2011 net profit of
415.7 billion rupiah, more than triple 127.3 billion rupiah a
year earlier, as revenues rose 48 percent to 6.63 trillion
rupiah from 4.49 trillion rupiah in 2010. (Investor Daily p.21)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Jakarta composite index rose 0.13 percent on
Thursday and closed for public holiday on Friday, while most
Southeast Asian stocks recouped early losses to end modestly
higher by late buying in beaten-down blue-chips and
resource-related shares.
* The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500
and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end
slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy
blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.
* U.S. equities pared most losses in a late-day surge on
Thursday, driven by investors snapping up big-cap names and the
notion that concerns about the jobs picture, which helped spur
the buying of safe-haven government debt, were overblown.
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a second day on
Thursday, as traders booked more profit from a rally this week,
although losses were curbed by soybean supply fears in South
America and firm export outlook for palm oil.
* Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday,
snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release
of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations
spurred profit-taking.
* The Indian rupee fell on worries about the impact of
proposed tax laws on fund inflows, leading slides among emerging
Asian currencies as soft U.S. economic data caused investors to
cut bets on riskier assets before the end of the quarter.
* Southeast Asian stock markets ended slightly firmer on
Thursday in moderate volume as investors cautiously bought risky
assets amid growing concerns over slowing economic growth in
China and the United States.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1403.28 -0.16% -2.260
USD/JPY 82 -0.52% -0.430
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1658 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1660.09 -0.05% -0.790
US CRUDE 103.34 0.54% 0.560
DOW JONES 13145.82 0.15% 19.61
ASIA ADRS 128.64 -0.67% -0.87
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)