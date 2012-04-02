JAKARTA, April 2 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- Q1 OIL OUTPUT AT 886,000 BPD, BPMIGAS SAYS

Indonesia's oil production in the first quarter only reached 886,000 barrels per day (bpd), said Rudi Rubiandini, deputy chairman of oil and gas regulator BPMigas. He added it would be difficult to achieve the government's target of 930,000 bpd this year. (Investor Daily p.9 & Kontan p.14)

- MULTISTRADA SEES 2011 NET PROFITS FALL 19 PCT

PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's second biggest tyre maker, saw 2011 net profits fall 19 percent to 142.74 billion rupiah ($15.61 million) from a year earlier, said CEO Piter Tanuri. The firm booked 2011 sales at 2.86 trillion rupiah, up 43 percent from a year earlier, driven mainly by exports. (Investor Daily p.14)

- BAKRIELAND 2011 NET PROFITS DOWN 3.6 PCT

Property developer PT Bakrieland Development Tbk booked a 3.6 percent decline in 2011 net profits to 232.9 billion rupiah, said CEO Hiramsyah Tahib. Its revenues were up 47 percent to 2.01 trillion rupiah, mostly from apartment and housing businesses. (Investor Daily p.15)

- HARUM ENERGY 2011 NET PROFIT SOARS 80 PCT

Coal firm PT Harum Energy Tbk saw 2011 net profits up 80 percent to 1.78 trillion rupiah from a year earlier, while revenues rose 63 percent to 7.29 trillion. (Kontan p.3)

- INDO TAMBANGRAYA SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 13 PCT

Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk expects 2012 revenues to rise 13 percent year-on-year to $2.7 billion as sales volumes are seen rising to 27 million tonnes this year, with an average coal price expected at $100 per tonne, said finance director Edward Manurung. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index rose 0.4 percent on Friday, with a net foreign buying of $130.1 million, Reuters data showed.

* U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care.

* Asian shares kicked off the second quarter in positive territory on Monday as risk appetite returned after China manufacturing data dispelled fears of a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy.

* Malaysian palm oil futures extended its losing streak into a third day on Friday, as traders grew cautious ahead of a key U.S. report on soybean plantings and stocks, although healthy demand for the edible oil curbed losses.

* Oil rose on Friday to post the biggest quarterly gain since the beginning of 2011 as the growing threat of a disruption of Iranian exports added to supply concerns.

* Most Latin American currencies strengthened slightly on Friday following new efforts to contain the European debt crisis, while the Mexican peso closed out its best quarter ever nearly flat.

* Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Friday to end the first quarter on a strong note, with Malaysian equities closing at a record high on strong foreign inflows and shares in Indonesia climbing to an eight-month top.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0048 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1408.47 0.37 5.19 USD/JPY 83.12 0.16 0.13 US 10YR 2.25 1.54 0.03 SPOT GOLD 1671.69 0.23 3.79 US CRUDE 103.38 0.36 0.37 DOW JONES 13212.04 0.50 66.22 ASIA ADRS 129.43 0.61 0.79 FTSE 100 5768.45 0.46 26.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

