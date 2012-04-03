JAKARTA, April 3 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- BORNEO 2011 NET PROFITS QUADRUPLE
PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal Tbk, Indonesia's
only publicly-listed coking coal miner, saw 2011 net profits
jumped 424 percent to 1.82 trillion rupiah ($199.12 million) as
sales grew by 121 percent to 6.08 trillion rupiah, said CEO
Alexander Ramlie. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)
- XL AXIATA CANCELS PLAN TO SELL 7,000 TOWERS
PT XL Axiata Tbk, Indonesia's third biggest
telecom firm, has called off a plan to sell 7,000 towers worth
$1.5 billion due to limited investor interest, said CEO Hasnul
Suhaimi. (Investor Daily p.14)
- 10 INVESTORS BID FOR BANK MUTIARA
Ten local and foreign investors have expressed interest in
buying PT Bank Mutiara Tbk, said Heru Budiargo, a
commissioner of the Deposit Insurance Agency (LPS). LPS will
reveal the investor names by the end of April. (Investor Daily
p.21 & Kontan p.12)
- NISP AIMS TO RAISE 1.5 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE
Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk plans to raise up to
1.5 trillion rupiah via a rights issue by selling 1.59 million
new shares at 1,000 rupiah per share, scheduled for the first
half of this year. The funds will be used to strengthen its
capital, the firm said in a statement. (Kontan p.5)
- RAMAYANA SEES 2012 NET PROFITS UP 20 PCT
Retail company PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk
expects 2012 net profits up 20 percent to 452.7 billion rupiah,
while revenues are seen rising 15 percent to 7.5 trillion
rupiah, as the firm plans to open five new outlets this year,
said director Setyadi Surya. (Kontan p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index rose 1.1 percent
on Monday, the highest since August 2011, partly fueled by the
delay of a fuel price hike.
* U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on
Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as
manufacturing data from the United States and China helped
support the outlook for economic growth.
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday, riding on the back of strong
gains in global equities overnight after solid manufacturing
data from the United States and leading Asian exporters offset
signs of mild recession in Europe.
* Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to their highest in more
than a year on Monday after a U.S. government report showed
farmers would plant less soybeans, setting the stage for tighter
edible oil supply this year at a time of strong global demand.
* Oil prices rose a second day on Monday, gaining 2 percent
as loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes added to concerns
about global supply disruptions and as supportive U.S.
manufacturing data countered disappointing economic figures from
Europe.
* The Mexican and Chilean pesos strengthened on Monday after
manufacturing data from the world's two largest economies beat
forecasts, though Brazil's real weakened on "the specter of
intervention."
* Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with
Malaysia's benchmark index hitting an all-time high, as
investors added positions in riskier assets after surprisingly
firm China manufacturing data.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1419.04 0.75% 10.570
USD/JPY 81.66 -0.48% -0.390
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1892 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1678.49 0.07% 1.240
US CRUDE 104.91 -0.30% -0.330
DOW JONES 13264.49 0.40% 52.45
ASIA ADRS 130.99 1.21% 1.56
------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,140 rupiah)
