JAKARTA, April 4 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- NATIONAL BANK'S TOTAL UNDISBURSED LOANS IN JAN UP 16 PCT Y/Y

Total undisbursed loans of national banks reached 702.88 trillion rupiah ($76.99 billion) in January, or up 16 percent from a year earlier, a central bank survey showed. (Investor Daily p.21)

- ABM INVESTAMA SEES 2012 NET PROFIT RISE 150 PCT Y/Y

Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk expects net profit in 2012 will rise 150 percent from 415.74 billion rupiah ($45.54 million), said CEO Andi Djajanegara. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.5 & Investor Daily p.14)

- BW PLANTATION EYES MORE LAND ACQUSITION IN KALIMANTAN

A palm oil plantation firm, PT BW Plantation Tbk, plans to acquire around 10,000-20,000 hectares of land in Kalimantan with a total investment of $10 million and expects it will increase the firm's crude palm oil output, said Kelik Irwantono, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan p.17)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.2 percent on Wednesday to a record high of 4,215.44, led by a 39 percent gain in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk, also the most actively tradedstock on the bourse.

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus.

* Asian shares eased on Wednesday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested the bank was less likely to take further stimulus measures, leaving investors looking for more clues over global growth outlook.

* Malaysian palm oil futures touched their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, riding on the back of a smaller soybean crop and recovering palm oil exports, but ended the day almost flat, as traders scrambled to lock in profit.

* Oil fell on Tuesday as caution over lackluster demand growth and fading expectations for more monetary stimulus from the U.S. central bank countered concerns about potential supply disruptions.

* Brazil's real strengthened on Tuesday after the country posted better-than-expected industrial output numbers while the Mexican peso lost ground as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March policy meeting dampened stimulus hopes.

* Southeast Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Tuesday and both Indonesia and Malaysia hit all-time closing highs as further signs of economic recovery in the United States bolstered sentiment in the region.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.38 -0.40 -5.66 USD/JPY 82.87 0.06 0.05 US 10YR 2.30 0.25 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1646.96 0.13 2.13 US CRUDE 103.96 -0.05 -0.05 DOW JONES 13199.55 -0.49 -64.94 ASIA ADRS 129.34 -1.26 -1.65 FTSE 100 5838.34 -0.62 -36.55 ------------------------------------------------------------ * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

($1 = 9,130 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)