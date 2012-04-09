JAKARTA, April 9 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- MATAHARI TO SPEND 1 TRLN RPH FOR NEW OUTLETS

Indonesian retail firm PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($109.77 million) this year to open 17 hyper-mart outlets and 17 Boston Health & Beauty pharmacy outlets, said Danny Kojongian, the firm's corporate communication director. (Investor Daily p.13)

- LIPPO KARAWACI TO BULD 7-8 HOSPITALS IN 2012 Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk plans to develop up to eight hospitals this year with a total investment of around $125-$150 million, aiming to boost revenues that are expected to reach 6 trillion rupiah ($658.62 million) in 2012, said CEO Ketut Budi Wijaya. (Investor Daily p.1 & Kontan p.5)

- MARTINA BERTO TO INVEST 40 BLN RPH IN 2012

Cosmetic firm PT Martina Berto Tbk says it will spend 40 billion rupiah ($4.39 million) in 2012 to build a new factory and research new product lines, said CEO Bryan David Emil. (Jakarta Globe p.B1)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index was closed on Friday due to public holiday. The index rose 0.78 percent on Thursday after if fell 1.9 percent a day earlier as the government unveiled plans to impose an export tax on coal and base metals.

* U.S. stock futures closed lower on Friday in brief, holiday-thinned trading after a much weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job growth for March.

* Asian shares fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy, making investors cautious ahead of more U.S. data and earnings as well as figures from China due this week.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near 13-month high on Friday, as traders continued to bet on strong demand ahead of key industry data due next week.

* U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses as data showing a drop in jobless claims combined with uncertainty about supply disruptions to prompt short covering ahead of a long holiday weekend.

* Latin America's currencies were mixed on Thursday with renewed concerns over the European debt crisis while lower inflation weighed on Brazil's interest rate futures.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.08 -0.06% -0.880 USD/JPY 81.31 -0.26% -0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0474 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1643.29 0.80% 13.070 US CRUDE 102.15 -1.12% -1.160 DOW JONES 13060.14 -0.11% -14.61 ASIA ADRS 127.27 0.32% 0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

($1 = 9,110 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana and Matthew Bigg)