JAKARTA, April 12 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (IN GMT)

- British Prime Minister David Cameron will deliver a speech at Al-Azhar University. 0800 (0100). For a story on his speech see

- Bank Indonesia is to announce its benchmark rate. 1100 (0400) For a preview see:

PRESS DIGEST

- WILMAR TO SPEND $300 MLN FOR NEW PLANTS

The largest palm oil producer in Indonesia, PT Wilmar Indonesia, will build new palm oil refining plants and a flour mill worth $300 million in the next few years to meet increasing demand for the commodity, said the firm's commissioner Master Parulian Tumanggor. (Jakarta Post p.13)

- JAPFA COMFEED TO MERGE WITH MULTIBREEDER ADIRAMA

Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk plans to merge with PT Multibreeder Adirama Indonesia Tbk through a share swap mechanism, aiming to increase efficiency, said director Ignatius Herry Wibowo in a statement. Japfa owns 73 percent shares in Multibreeder. (Investor Daily p.13 Kontan p.4)

- ASTRA AGRO RECORDS Q1 REVENUES FALL 6.5 PCT

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a palm oil unit of PT Astra International Tbk, saw revenue fall 6.5 percent in the first quarter to 2.58 trillion rupiah ($281.89 million).(Investor Daily p.14)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell 0.48 percent on Wednesday as risk aversion weighed on global stocks, with miner firm PT Bumi Resources Tbk and auto distributor firm PT Astra International Tbk led turnovers.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after an encouraging start to earnings season helped equities rebound from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq below key technical levels.

* Asian shares eased on Thursday while the euro firmed, reflecting investor caution despite easing concerns about sovereign funding for troubled euro zone economies Spain and Italy that helped U.S. and European equities rebound overnight.

* Malaysian commodity market is closed on Wednesday for a public holiday and will re-open on Thursday.

* U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday, after two days of lower settlements, boosted by government data showing domestic fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week, overshadowing an increase in crude inventories.

* Latin American currencies gained on Wednesday after a European Central bank official raised the possibility of reviving its bond-buying program, calming anxieties over the euro zone's fiscal health.

* Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly five weeks while Thai stocks hit four week lows on Wednesday, dragged lower by index heavyweights such as banking and commodities shares as risk aversion weighed on global stocks.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1368.71 0.74 10.12 USD/JPY 80.93 0.11 0.09 US 10YR 2.03 -0.53 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1659.19 0.10 1.74 US CRUDE 102.56 -0.14 -0.14 DOW JONES 12805.39 0.70 89.46 ASIA ADRS 125.52 1.47 1.82 FTSE 100 5634.74 0.70 39.19

($1 = 9,152.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)