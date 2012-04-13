JAKARTA, April 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- SEMEN GRESIK SEES Q1 NET PROFIT RISES 15 PCT Y/Y

State-controlled cement producer, PT Semen Gresik Tbk estimates that net profit in the first quarter rose 15 percent from a year ago to 1 trillion rupiah ($109.14 million), said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Investor Daily p.13)

- CITRA MARGA EYES INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT WORTH 7 TRLN RPH

Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada Tbk is looking to construct a 100-kilometre road connecting coal mining areas in South Sumatra, with an estimated cost of 7 trillion rupiah ($763.98 million), said director Daniel Goenawan. (Kontan p.4 & Jakarta Post p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell 0.2 percent on Thursday. Auto distributor firm PT Astra International Tbk and the biggest lender in the country PT Bank Mandiri Tbk led turnovers.

* U.S. stocks notched a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.

* Asian shares rose on Friday on better-than-expected demand for Italian sovereign debt, shrugging off a rocket launch by North Korea before the market open that South Korean officials said had failed.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after resuming trading after a one-day break, as traders booked profits and buying interest was limited by concerns over the European debt crisis and a possible slowdown in the global economy.

* U.S. crude futures rose a second straight session on Thursday as a weaker dollar fueled buying of riskier assets and hopes for more Federal Reserve stimulus and on expectations that China will report upbeat economic growth data on Friday.

* Latin America's currencies strengthened on Thursday as Euro zone concerns eased and investors bet Chinese first quarter growth would come in higher than expected, ensuring demand for Latin American commodities.

* Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines snapped four-day losing streaks in light volume on Thursday along with positive sentiment across Southeast Asia as investors bought beaten-down blue chips and resource shares.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1387.57 1.38% 18.860 USD/JPY 80.92 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0457 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1675.3 0.02% 0.320 US CRUDE 103.81 0.16% 0.170 DOW JONES 12986.58 1.41% 181.19 ASIA ADRS 127.42 1.51% 1.90 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,162.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor)