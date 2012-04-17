JAKARTA, April 17 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- NZ DAIRY GIANT FONTERRA TO BUILD MILK PROCESSING
New Zealand's Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, the
world biggest dairy exporter, plans to develop a milk processing
and packaging plant in Indonesia because it sees higher milk
demand, said CEO Theo Spierings. The firm is looking for local
partners and expects the new factory to start operation in the
next 18 months, said Yon Handoyo, CEO PT Fonterra Brands
Indonesia. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i2 & Investor Daily p.8)
- TIMAH GETS 3 TRLN RPH SYNDICATED LOAN
State tin miner PT Timah Tbk secured a loan worth 3
trillion rupiah ($326.98 million) from a syndication led by PT
Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk
to acquire coal mines and buy two bucket-wheel dredge
vessels, said CEO Wachid Usman. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2, Kontan
p.14 & Investor Daily p.13)
- MULTISTRADA TO BUILD FACTORY IN KAZAKHSTAN
PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's second
biggest tyre maker, plans to develop a car tyre factory with an
annual capacity of up to 3 million tonnes in Kazakhstan, said
corporate secretary Even Go. The firm has inked an MoU with
Kazakhstan's government on April 13 and expects to start
developing the factory early next year and complete it in the
next two years. (Kontan p.5)
- MANDIRI EXPECTS Q1 LOAN DISBURSEMENTS GROW 29 PCT
PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's largest lender by
assets, forecasts credit disbursements in the first quarter
growing by 29 percent to 324.8 trillion rupiah from the same
period last year, said CEO Zulkifli Zaini. (Investor Daily p.21)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's benchmark index fell 0.3 percent on
Monday as foreign investors sold a net $34 million of stocks
after investor appetite for riskier assets waned.
* The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data
helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple
hurt the Nasdaq.
* Asian shares were capped while the euro eased on Tuesday,
as soaring Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact
of the European Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked
investor nervousness over euro zone debt.
* Malaysian palm oil futures inched down on Monday as a drop
in export numbers for the first half of the month led some
traders to book profits, although losses were curbed by
tightening edible oil supply.
* Oil futures tumbled more than 2 percent o n M Monday after
news a major pipeline reversal that will alleviate a large U.S.
bottleneck may start ahead of schedule sparked heavy spread
trading.
* Latin American currencies weakened on Monday on concerns
that rising Spanish borrowing costs could reignite the euro zone
debt crisis, reducing investors' appetite for emerging-market
assets.
* The Philippines stock market rose to a four-week high and
Singapore hit a two-week high on Monday, but most other
Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker after a surge in
Spanish bond yields renewed concerns about Europe's debt crisis
and undermined investor appetite for riskier assets.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0021 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1369.57 -0.05% -0.690
USD/JPY 80.41 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9823 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1651.29 -0.02% -0.310
US CRUDE 103.11 0.17% 0.180
DOW JONES 12921.41 0.56% 71.82
ASIA ADRS 125.46 -0.28% -0.35
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,175 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Aditya Suharmoko)