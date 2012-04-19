JAKARTA, April 19 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- SHARP TO BUILD AC FACTORY IN INDONESIA
Japanese Sharp Corp, through its local unit PT
Sharp Electronics Indonesia, plans to develop an air
conditioning factory with an annual capacity of 600,000 units,
said general manager Sukiatno Halim.(Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 &
Kontan p.13)
- TOSHIBA SEES 2012 TELEVISION SALES TO DOUBLE
Indonesia's local unit of Japanese Toshiba Corp
expects television sales in 2012 to reach 1.06 million units,
double last year's 530,000 units, said Jun Nishioka, CEO of PT
Toshiba Visual Media Network Indonesia. It hopes to increase
domestic market share by 25 percent, up from a 22 percent
increase last year. (Kontan p.15 & Investor Daily p.8)
- ADHI KARYA TO ISSUE 1.5 TRLN RPH BONDS
State-owned infrastructure firm PT Adhi Karya Tbk
plans to issue 1.5 trillion rupiah ($163.44 million) of bonds in
three years, said corporate secretary Kurnadi Gularso, with 750
billion rupiah to be issued this year to refinance debt and
expand into property business. The firm has appointed PT
Danareksa Sekuritas and PT OSK Nusadana Securities as
underwriters. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)
- KALBE FARMA SEES Q1 REVENUES UP 20 PCT
Pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma Tbk expects
revenues in the first quarter to reach between 2.6-2.7 trillion
rupiah, up 15-20 percent from the same period last year, helped
by additional distribution networks and sales of new products,
said director Vidjongtius. The firm launched 15-16 new products
last year. (Investor Daily p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index gained 0.2
percent on Wednesday, the highest since April 5, despite $15.2
million in foreign outflows.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall
Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from
tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a
reason to take profits.
* Asian shares moved in a narrow range on Thursday after the
previous day's rally as investors grew cautious ahead of a key
Spanish bond sale that would test the market's risk appetite as
concerns mounted over the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday as
investors feared that the euro zone debt crisis could hurt
demand for the edible oil, although losses were curbed as a
successful Spanish debt sale helped ease some worries.
* Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased
after data showing a fourth straight week of inventory build in
the United States.
* Emerging stocks edged up on Wednesday, moving away from
recent lows, while the Hungarian forint weakened as investors
questioned whether changes to central bank legislation would
open up formal aid talks.
* Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with
the Philippines at a record high, on improved demand for the
region's riskier assets after a well-received Spanish debt
auction and positive U.S. corporate earnings.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1385.14 -0.41% -5.640
USD/JPY 81.42 0.22% 0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9893 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1641.19 -0.01% -0.090
US CRUDE 102.78 0.11% 0.110
DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79
ASIA ADRS 126.43 -0.02% -0.03
-------------------------------------------------------------
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
($1 = 9,177.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Aditya Suharmoko)