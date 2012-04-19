JAKARTA, April 19 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- SHARP TO BUILD AC FACTORY IN INDONESIA

Japanese Sharp Corp, through its local unit PT Sharp Electronics Indonesia, plans to develop an air conditioning factory with an annual capacity of 600,000 units, said general manager Sukiatno Halim.(Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Kontan p.13)

- TOSHIBA SEES 2012 TELEVISION SALES TO DOUBLE

Indonesia's local unit of Japanese Toshiba Corp expects television sales in 2012 to reach 1.06 million units, double last year's 530,000 units, said Jun Nishioka, CEO of PT Toshiba Visual Media Network Indonesia. It hopes to increase domestic market share by 25 percent, up from a 22 percent increase last year. (Kontan p.15 & Investor Daily p.8)

- ADHI KARYA TO ISSUE 1.5 TRLN RPH BONDS

State-owned infrastructure firm PT Adhi Karya Tbk plans to issue 1.5 trillion rupiah ($163.44 million) of bonds in three years, said corporate secretary Kurnadi Gularso, with 750 billion rupiah to be issued this year to refinance debt and expand into property business. The firm has appointed PT Danareksa Sekuritas and PT OSK Nusadana Securities as underwriters. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)

- KALBE FARMA SEES Q1 REVENUES UP 20 PCT

Pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma Tbk expects revenues in the first quarter to reach between 2.6-2.7 trillion rupiah, up 15-20 percent from the same period last year, helped by additional distribution networks and sales of new products, said director Vidjongtius. The firm launched 15-16 new products last year. (Investor Daily p.14)

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index gained 0.2 percent on Wednesday, the highest since April 5, despite $15.2 million in foreign outflows.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a reason to take profits.

* Asian shares moved in a narrow range on Thursday after the previous day's rally as investors grew cautious ahead of a key Spanish bond sale that would test the market's risk appetite as concerns mounted over the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday as investors feared that the euro zone debt crisis could hurt demand for the edible oil, although losses were curbed as a successful Spanish debt sale helped ease some worries.

* Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased after data showing a fourth straight week of inventory build in the United States.

* Emerging stocks edged up on Wednesday, moving away from recent lows, while the Hungarian forint weakened as investors questioned whether changes to central bank legislation would open up formal aid talks.

* Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with the Philippines at a record high, on improved demand for the region's riskier assets after a well-received Spanish debt auction and positive U.S. corporate earnings.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.14 -0.41% -5.640 USD/JPY 81.42 0.22% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9893 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1641.19 -0.01% -0.090 US CRUDE 102.78 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79 ASIA ADRS 126.43 -0.02% -0.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

