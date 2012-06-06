JAKARTA, June 6 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- JAN-APRIL CPO EXPORTS RISE 17.8 PCT - ASSOC

Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said exports of crude palm oil in January to April rose 17.8 percent to 5.3 million tonnes from a year ago due to a surge in demand, said its secretary general Joko Supriyono. The association sees exports in 2012 at 18 million tonnes, rising 1.5 million tonnes from last year. (Kontan p.17)

- PGN TO SPEND 2.5 TLRN RPH CAPEX IN 2012

State-controlled gas firm PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk plans to spend 2.5 trillion rupiah ($265.89 million) on capital expenditure this year to develop a gas pipeline network and facilities, said the firm's CEO Hendi Priyo Santoso. (Investor Daily p.1)

- KIMIA FARMA AIMS FOR 1.08 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk aims to raise 1.08 trillion rupiah ($114.86 million) from a rights issue this year, said an official at the state-owned enterprises ministry, Pandu Djajanto. The firm plans to relocate and renovate factories, set up a joint venture, as well as develop a hospital. (Investor Daily p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's stock market recovered 1.7 percent on Tuesday after a 3.8 percent drop a day earlier, helped by hopes for more action on the euro zone debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro zone's fiscal crisis. Financial stocks ranked among the best performers.

* Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of credit markets.

* U.S. crude oil futures rose for a second straight day on Tuesday as the vital U.S. service sector grew faster than expected in May, the ISM industry report showed - a small, bright lining that followed a spate of gloomy economic reports.

* Most emerging Asian currencies nudged higher and the Taiwan dollar pulled away from a four-month low on Tuesday, and investors took a break from the incessant selling of the past few weeks to await the outcome of emergency G7 talks on the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in overseas markets, as investors looked to policymakers for new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0040 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1285.50 0.57 7.32 USD/JPY 78.64 -0.09 -0.07 US 10YR 1.57 -0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1621.61 0.27 4.36 US CRUDE 84.41 0.14 0.12 DOW JONES 12127.95 0.22 26.49 ASIA ADRS 110.12 1.04 1.13 FTSE 100 5260.19 -1.14 -60.67 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,402.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)