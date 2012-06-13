JAKARTA, June 13 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)
- FOREIGN CORRESPONDENTS LUNCH WITH SINAR MAS GROUP
Sinar Mas Vice Chairman Franky Widjaja to speak to the
foreign correspondents association about the company's
prospects. Sinar Mas Group is the world's second-biggest palm
oil producer. 1200 (0500)
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- PERTAMINIA TO BUY OIL AND GAS BLOCK IN VENEZUELA
State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to acquire an oil
and gas block in Venezuela this year to boost its oil output,
said company executive Mohammad Husen. (Bisnis Indonesia
- TIGA PILAR TO EXPAND INTO RICE AND OIL PALM BUSINESSES
Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food is
aiming to have 18 new rice mills over the next five years and
plans to develop 8,000 hectares of oil palm plantation this
year, said company corporate secretary Yulianni
Liyuwardi.(Kontan)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Stocks in Singapore and Thailand closed higher on Tuesday
while other Southeast Asian stocks drifted lower as players
remained cautious of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone
and doubts over the Spanish bank bailout plan.
* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt
markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than
1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record
highs.
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains in
European and U.S. markets where bargain hunters bought beaten
down stocks, but markets remained vulnerable to the euro zone's
debt woes as Spanish yields hit record highs on worries over
banks.
* Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up o n T Tuesday in
spread trading that reacted to data showing a drawdown in
stockpile at a key U.S. hub as concerns persisted that the euro
zone debt crisis will curb demand for oil.
* Mexico's peso firmed on Tuesday, tracking stronger risk
appetite around the world, but Brazil's real slipped as the
market tested the central bank's limit for losses.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, as
renewed fears over the euro zone debt crisis weighed on investor
sentiment and the broader financial markets, although losses
were limited by lower palm oil stocks.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0146 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1324.18 1.17% 15.250
USD/JPY 79.64 0.13% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6488 -- -0.015
SPOT GOLD 1608.09 -0.09% -1.410
US CRUDE 82.73 -0.71% -0.590
DOW JONES 12573.80 1.31% 162.57
ASIA ADRS 113.81 1.73% 1.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
