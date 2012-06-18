JAKARTA, June 18 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- BATA TO OPEN 40 NEW OUTLETS IN 2012
Shoes manufacturer PT Sepatu Bata Tbk plans to
open 40 new outlets this year to boost market share to 12
percent, from 7 percent last year, said CEO Alberto Errico. The
company expects to own 562 stores by the end of this year and
sees 2012 sales grow 4 percent to 11.15 million pairs of shoes.
(Kontan p.13)
- CHINESE FIRMS MAY INVEST IN TEXTILE INDUSTRY
Eighteen Chinese investors including Hi-Tech Group
Corporation and Texhing Textile Group Co Ltd have expressed
interest in investing in Indonesia's textile industry, eyeing a
total investment of up to $200 million, said Ade Sudrajat, head
of the Indonesian Textile Association (API). (Kontan p.15)
- FOOD AND BEVERAGE SALES SEEN RISING NEXT MTH
The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (Gapmmi) sees
sales during the fasting month of Ramadan increasing 5 percent
to 284 trillion rupiah ($30.26 billion) year-on-year, said
chairman Adhi Lukman. Those sales would represent 40 percent of
total 2012 forecast sales of 710 trillion rupiah. (Investor
Daily p.8)
- ALAM SUTERA TO WORK ON BALI PROJECTS
Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk plans
to work on two property projects in Bali starting in the second
half of 2012, with an initial investment of 1.4 trillion rupiah,
said corporate secretary Hendra Kurniawan. (Investor Daily p.23)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, posting
gains on the week, as a rebound in global oil prices boosted
energy shares.
* U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday with Greek
parties that support a bailout for the country set to win a slim
parliamentary majority, bringing some relief to a world braced
for fresh financial turmoil.
* The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose
on Monday after Greece's cliffhanger election delivered a slim
parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as
crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together.
* Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as
Greece's pro-bailout parties looked set to win a slim majority
at weekend elections, easing investor fears of an imminent exit
from the euro zone.
* Most Latin American currencies gained on Friday on bets
that major central banks could inject another dose of liquidity
into global markets, but analysts were skeptical the gains would
last.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed slightly higher on
Friday, driven by rising exports and stronger global markets,
although gains were limited by jitters ahead of the Greek polls
set for this weekend.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1342.84 1.03 13.740
USD/JPY 79.15 0.33 0.260
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6453 -- 0.060
SPOT GOLD 1618.49 -0.57 -9.300
US CRUDE 85.01 1.17 0.980
DOW JONES 12767.17 0.91 115.26
ASIA ADRS 115.37 1.59 1.81
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,385 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)